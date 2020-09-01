HUBER+SUHNER has been chosen as a preferred supplier of railway cables to Stadler as both companies extend their collaboration with a new agreement for a further three years until 2023. Known for its high-performing and customisable rail cable portfolio, HUBER+SUHNER will supply an important part of Stadler’s global cable demand as part of a new Global Price Agreement (GPA). This is the latest milestone in the two companies’ collaboration which spans for more than 20 years.

Stadler FLIRT Abellio

Under the agreement, HUBER+SUHNER will provide Stadler with RADOX railway cables, for the power, control, and communication connectivity across all its vehicle platforms, including electric commuter trains, electric high-speed trains, metro, light rail vehicles and tailor-made vehicles.

The new agreement will ensure that Stadler have a high-quality, comprehensive product portfolio of cables available to meet its performance-driven needs as leader in the rail market.

Damiano Freda, Global Lead Buyer for Wires and Cables at Stadler, says: “We are very happy to select HUBER+SUHNER as our preferred cable partner for a further three years. The reputation of HUBER+SUHNER within Stadler has been enhanced through the technical strength and quality of its products which is combined with excellent delivery performance.”

“We are pleased to continue collaborating with Stadler as the supplier of choice for wire and cable products,” says Reto Jaeck, Market Segment Manager Railway DACH at HUBER+SUHNER, “and to provide a service which supports the performance potential of this company now and in the future.”

To find out more about the market leading HUBER+SUHNER rail portfolio, please visit the HUBER+SUHNER Website.

Media contact

HUBER+SUHNER AG

Press office

Phone +41 44 952 26 40

pressoffice@hubersuhner.com

Proactive International PR

Phone +44 1636 704888

hubersuhner@proactive-pr.com

HUBER+SUHNER Group

HUBER+SUHNER is a global company with headquarters in Switzerland which develops and manufactures components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity. With cables, connectors and systems – developed from the three core technologies of radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency – the company serves customers in the communication, transportation and industrial sectors. The products deliver high performance, quality, reliability and long life – even under harsh environment conditions. Our global production network, combined with group companies and agencies in over 80 countries, puts HUBER+SUHNER close to its customers. Further information on the company can be found at hubersuhner.com.