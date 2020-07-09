HUBER+SUHNER, a leading worldwide supplier of electrical and optical connectivity solutions, has launched its new Direct Current (DC) high-power charging system RADOX HPC200, completing the company’s renowned RADOX® HPC portfolio.



With this latest addition, the RADOX HPC portfolio enables operators of DC fast-charging stations, ranging from 50 to 500 kW, to procure all charging cables from a single source. This future-proofs their infrastructure by ensuring any upgrades to more advanced charging systems can be done simply and cost-effectively, eliminating challenges around different designs and installations.

Providing continuous uncooled charging for electric vehicles at 200 Amperes (A) and peak charging up to 300 A, the RADOX HPC200 is ideal for use in cities, highways, hotels, shopping malls and fleet charging stations. Initially, the RADOX HPC200 is available with the CCS2 interface.

HUBER+SUHNER logo

“With our now completed high-power charging portfolio, we can meet all EV charging needs, providing flexibility and functionality with a one-stop shop for operators,” said Max Göldi, Market Manager Industry at HUBER+SUHNER. “Manufacturers worldwide are gearing up for the EV takeover and need a system which guarantees that existing and future requirements will be met. Offering a high return on investment alongside high-quality performance and low service and installation costs, our RADOX HPC solutions are key for the ever-increasing demands of the EV infrastructure trade.”

The HPC200 has the same features as the recently released HPC500, with the ergonomic design ensuring an easy handling experience for end-users due to the lightweight connector, improved cable flexibility and sleek form factor. The system is future-proof as a result of its IP67 protection rating for safety beyond standards, replaceable contacts for extended service life, and the option of a ready-to-use metering system in preparation for future demands.

The launch of the HPC200 comes few weeks after HUBER+SUHNER launched its HPC500, the world’s first cooled charging cable system that allows continuous charging at 500 A, even in high-temperature environments. This achievement highlights the strength of HUBER+SUHNER in innovation development and cements its position as a key partner for the electric automotive and charging infrastructure trade.

To find out more about HPC200, see the video with Max Göldi, Market Manager Industry at HUBER+SUHNER here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c5nKF5Cc7Bs&feature=youtu.be.

To view the full range of automotive applications, visit https://www.hubersuhner.com/en/solutions/automotive or get more details on individual products here: https://www.hubersuhner.com/en/products/low-and-high-voltage/cable-systems/high-power-charging-systems/radox-hpc200.

HUBER+SUHNER Group

HUBER+SUHNER is a global company with headquarters in Switzerland which develops and manufactures components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity. With cables, connectors and systems – developed from the three core technologies of radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency – the company serves customers in the communication, transportation and industrial sectors. The products deliver high performance, quality, reliability and long life – even under harsh environment conditions. Our global production network, combined with group companies and agencies in over 80 countries, puts HUBER+SUHNER close to its customers. Further information on the company can be found at hubersuhner.com.

Axel Rienitz

Trade Media

Phone: +41 44 952 2560

pressoffice@hubersuhner.com

Proactive International PR

Phone +44 1636 704888

hubersuhner@proactive-pr.com