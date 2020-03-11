The latest addition to the award-winning POLATIS all-optical switch has been designed to provide operators with 50% more capacity than any other solution on the market from leading global supplier of connectivity solutions HUBER+SUHNER.

The POLATIS iSeries 7000 software-defined optical circuit switch platform has a resilient, modular architecture designed for volume manufacture with scalability from 8x8 up to 576x576 non-blocking fiber ports, enabling telecom and data center operators to remotely connect even more fibers together in a compact form factor.

Extending the company’s leadership in this field, the high-performance, high-density POLATIS optical switch platform will offer maximum connectivity and reliability with exceptionally low optical loss and fast switching speeds for even the most demanding of applications.

“Our POLATIS optical switches bring network automation right down to the fiber layer to save operators time and money when servicing new connection requests or reconfiguring around network incidents,” said Nick Parsons, Senior Vice President Engineering & Technology at HUBER+SUHNER POLATIS. “With the iSeries concept, we have re-architected the core switch engine to feature resilient, distributed control and a simplified, integrated design that improves both energy efficiency and port density. Based on the 576x576 concept, we expect to roll out the modular iSeries design platform across the whole POLATIS portfolio – including the industry-leading 384x384 and 192x192 switch sizes - to meet the increasing demand for dynamic fiber connectivity in our customers’ networks.

“Together with our cloud service provider partners, we are helping to create next-generation energy-efficient network architectures that use optical switching to enable rapid service provisioning and can also dramatically improve data center utilisation through optical disaggregation of compute, storage and accelerator resources.”

The POLATIS iSeries 7000 optical switches are built on the patented DirectLight® transparent, dark-fiber optical switching platform that has been proven in the most challenging data center, telecom, defense and test applications for more than a decade.

With support for Software-Defined Networks (SDNs) via embedded NETCONF/YANG interfaces, POLATIS optical switches are 100x more energy-efficient than conventional electronic switching equipment and enable dynamic routing, monitoring, protection and test of real-time traffic directly at the fiber layer with speed-of light data latency, for rapid deployment of new network orchestration solutions.

To discuss how the latest POLATIS solutions can simplify your network, please contact info.polatis@hubersuhner.com



HUBER+SUHNER Group

HUBER+SUHNER is a global company with headquarters in Switzerland which develops and manufactures components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity. With cables, connector and systems – developed from the three core technologies of radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency – the company serves customers in the communication, transportation and industrial sectors. The products deliver high performance, quality, reliability and long life – even under harsh environment conditions. Our global production network, combined with group companies and agencies in over 80 countries, puts HUBER+SUHNER close to its customers. Further information on the company can be found at hubersuhner.com

