HUBER+SUHNER, a leading global provider of optical connectivity solutions, today unveiled its most versatile distribution box – the MASTERLINE Flex Box (MLFB) – offering operators greater efficiency when deploying new wireless infrastructure.

Adding to the HUBER+SUHNER portfolio to create a full product range for edge optical systems with high flexibility in regard to Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM), fiber distribution and small cell deployment, the outdoor MASTERLINE Flex Box can hold up to two exchangeable field-proven, fiber optic IANOS® modules. Initially developed for indoor data centers, these modules can be utilised for outdoor applications for the first time, enabling functions such as splicing, transition, conversion and patching.

The MASTERLINE Flex Box features plug and play functionality with multiple mounting options, providing a number of placement possibilities to achieve cost-effective, flexible, high-capacity deployments. The compact size coupled with a weight of just 2.2 kilograms, enables fast installation and minimal space take-up, allowing operators to install new fiber optic networks quickly and efficiently.

“Operators are facing unprecedented demand within the mobile network due to trends such as virtual reality, cloud gaming, streaming and video calls. To meet this, they must deploy new sites or upgrade existing ones and there are several obstacles when it comes to this. The new MASTERLINE Flex Box was designed exactly for this purpose,” said David Neher, Product Manager Fiber Connectivity Outdoor at HUBER+SUHNER. “This latest product in our MASTERLINE range simplifies the deployment process and lets operators extend and build new fiber optic networks quickly and seamlessly without compromising on quality.”

With strain relief and cost-saving termination due to its industry standard split grommets, the MASTERLINE Flex Box offers operators huge benefits for little investment. Ultimately, it provides the capability to achieve high-capacity networks while reducing equipment, material and deployment costs.

“As the future of Internet connectivity advances, operators must utilise solutions that allow them to deliver high-quality performance and flexibility while reducing the cost per bit,” concluded Neher.

To find out more about the HUBER+SUHNER MASTERLINE portfolio visit https://www.hubersuhner.com/en/products/fiber-optics/assemblies-cable-systems/harsh-environment-cable-systems



HUBER+SUHNER Group

HUBER+SUHNER is a global company with headquarters in Switzerland which develops and manufactures components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity. With cables, connectors and systems – developed from the three core technologies of radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency – the company serves customers in the communication, transportation and industrial sectors. The products deliver high performance, quality, reliability and long life – even under harsh environment conditions. Our global production network, combined with group companies and agencies in over 80 countries, puts HUBER+SUHNER close to its customers. Further information on the company can be found at hubersuhner.com.

Axel Rienitz

Trade Media

Phone: +41 44 952 2560

pressoffice@hubersuhner.com

Proactive International PR

Phone +44 1636 704888

hubersuhner@proactive-pr.com