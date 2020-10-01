HUBER+SUHNER, a leading supplier of high voltage connectivity solutions for electric vehicles (EVs), has today unveiled its RADOX EV-C Multi-Core cable system which has been specifically engineered for use with auxiliary devices within Electric Vehicles (EVs). Designed with the growing trend of electrification in mind, the new EV-C Multi-Core cable system is the latest addition to the RADOX EV-C family, extending the HUBER+SUHNER EV offering beyond standard high voltage power supply.

EV manufacturers need solutions which power not only the vehicle drivetrain, but also electric systems on board. The RADOX EV-C Multi-Core cable system is designed to connect auxiliaries such as electric air conditioning, e-compressors, e-power steering, cabin heaters and e-turbos, that have been integrated into the vehicle architecture.

To optimise cost and time efficiency, the RADOX EV-C Multi-Core uses the same thread interface as the RADOX EV-C Single-Core. This eliminates the need for special interface preparations. Instead, designers can adapt one type of interface for use with both single and multi–core connections.

“HUBER+SUHNER is already well-established for developing high voltage solutions for EVs. But we were keen to push our innovation further to provide a solution that connects other high voltage systems on-board,” said Robert Weirauch, Product Manager of Connection Systems, Low Frequency Division at HUBER+SUHNER. “By utilising the same design principle as the Single-Core cable system we have further simplified high voltage connections, delivering a system that allows for effortless integration in the vehicle.”

With a cable system that is validated to automotive standards, the RADOX EV-C Multi-Core guarantees a safe and reliable high voltage connection for vehicles including trucks, buses, lorries and passenger car applications.

“Our RADOX EV-C Multi-Core cable system comes with a simple to use gland socket, helping to reduce assembly time significantly,” added Weirauch. “It is also compatible with other HUBER+SUHNER EV products such as RADOX cables and modular high voltage distribution unit (mHVDU), offering the ultimate one-stop shop and a complete high voltage connection system.”

For more information about the RADOX EV-C Multi-Core, watch this new video and visit here to know more about EV-C cable system: https://www.hubersuhner.com/en/solutions/automotive/applications/high-voltage-power-distribution/radox-ev-c-cable-system.

HUBER+SUHNER is a global company with headquarters in Switzerland which develops and manufactures components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity. With cables, connectors and systems – developed from the three core technologies of radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency – the company serves customers in the communication, transportation and industrial sectors. The products deliver high performance, quality, reliability and long life – even under harsh environment conditions. Our global production network, combined with group companies and agencies in over 80 countries, puts HUBER+SUHNER close to its customers. Further information on the company can be found at hubersuhner.com.

