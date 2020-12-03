HUBER+SUHNER, a leading developer and manufacturer of components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity, has announced the expansion of its critical communications portfolio with the full integration of Kathrein Special Communications. This development further strengthens the company’s ability to provide a host of products and solutions for critical applications. Suitable for use in critical communications networks across the industrial, energy, blue light, defence, government and rail sectors, the portfolio meets the rising demand for versatile, resilient and secure high-performance connectivity.

In recent years, the security industry has experienced increasing pressure to provide effective and efficient services which ensure the safety of the public, military and emergency mobile field teams. Consequently, the professional mobile radio (PMR) networks must remain operational and secure at all times, particularly in the event of a crisis where ensuring reliable and resilient connection is critical.

“Traditional PMR networks can no longer meet the growing demand for stable broadband digital connectivity. To support mission critical activities, we specially designed our portfolio to provide reliable and flexible connectivity in every component – all from one supplier,” said Andre Berninger, Vice President of Special Communication at HUBER+SUHNER. “With over 30 years of engineering design experience, the complete critical communications portfolio from HUBER+SUHNER is unlike any currently on the market, offering significant advantages over existing connectivity products through the development of broadband solutions combining TETRA and professional LTE.”

Offering outdoor, indoor and vehicle antennas, GPS-over-Fiber, complementary components and more, the portfolio is specifically characterised by its mechanical attributes; every solution is ultra-rugged and durable by design, providing reliable communication capabilities in even the harshest environments. Having now extended its product range, HUBER+SUHNER has established itself as a leading supplier of components and system solutions for indoor and outdoor mission critical communication infrastructure, offering a one-stop shop for customers to ensure interoperability while minimising lead times.

With the company’s membership in the 450 MHz Alliance, HUBER+SUHNER is committed to developing innovative solutions, advocating for the advancement of critical communications networks with the use of emerging technology. As part of this mission, its complete critical communications portfolio will be made accessible and readily available to customers across the industry to future proof and improve existing infrastructure.

HUBER+SUHNER Group

HUBER+SUHNER is a global company with headquarters in Switzerland which develops and manufactures components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity. With cables, connectors and systems – developed from the three core technologies of radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency – the company serves customers in the communication, transportation and industrial sectors. The products deliver high performance, quality, reliability and long life – even under harsh environment conditions. Our global production network, combined with group companies and agencies in over 80 countries, puts HUBER+SUHNER close to its customers. Further information on the company can be found at hubersuhner.com.

Axel Rienitz

Trade Media

Phone: +41 44 952 2560

pressoffice@hubersuhner.com

Proactive International PR

Phone +44 1636 704888

hubersuhner@proactive-pr.com