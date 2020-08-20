HUBER+SUHNER, a leading international manufacturer of components and systems for optical and electrical connectivity solutions, has extended the capabilities of its rail rooftop antennas with its launch of the railway industry’s first embedded dual-band GNSS receiving antenna that meets all of the industries’ stringent requirements.

Adding to its established SENCITY® Rail antenna portfolio, the new MIMO rooftop antenna enables railway operators to improve geo-spatial positioning and time precision of their operations.

SENCITY Rail MIMO antenna

Supporting both the upper and lower GNSS bands, this latest innovation enables pin-point location accuracy for the most rigorous applications such as autonomous trains. With greater transparency of movement on the tracks, railway operators can now improve the operational planning of densely crowded railway tracks and metro lines.

“The GNSS port on the antenna supports a higher number of satellite constellations. This enables operators to improve signal acquisition time, as well as reducing the impact of obstructions in order to increase efficiency on the tracks,” said Daniel Montagnese, HUBER+SUHNER Product Manager for Railway Antennas. “The GNSS port is complemented by two broadband Cellular and Wi-Fi compatible ports which can be deployed for a variety of different train to ground services.”

The SENCITY MIMO Rail antenna supports the GPS, Galileo, BeiDou and GLONASS constellations. The antenna’s robust design also meets the stringent EN 50155 railway standard and is fire retardant according to EN 45545-2 and NFPA130.

To discover the full specifications of the SENCITY MIMO Rail antenna with dual-band GNSS, please view the online catalogue.

To find out more about the market-leading HUBER+SUHNER railway portfolio, please visit the HUBER+SUHNER website.

Media contact

Axel Rienitz

Trade media

Phone: +41 44 952 2560

pressoffice@hubersuhner.com

Proactive International PR

Phone +44 1636 704888

hubersuhner@proactive-pr.com

HUBER+SUHNER Group

HUBER+SUHNER is a global company with headquarters in Switzerland which develops and manufactures components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity. With cables, connectors and systems – developed from the three core technologies of radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency – the company serves customers in the communication, transportation and industrial sectors. The products deliver high performance, quality, reliability and long life – even under harsh environment conditions. Our global production network, combined with group companies and agencies in over 80 countries, puts HUBER+SUHNER close to its customers. Further information on the company can be found at hubersuhner.com.