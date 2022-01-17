The new NANOBEND™ cable assembly from HUBER+SUHNER enables industries operating critical operations to benefit from improved connectivity in small spaces. Designed for applications in defense, aerospace, and test and measurement markets where space, weight and performance are critical, the product is the latest addition to the award-winning MINIBEND® product line, widely-known as the original ‘bend-to-the-end’ solution and offering the smallest bending radii in the industry.

The entire cable assembly is extremely flexible and enables tight bending where the cable and connector meet, without compromising on signal strength or stability. NANOBEND is ideal for frequencies of up to 65 GHz, and ensures excellent strength and reliable connectivity in high-stress environments. It is triple shielded to minimise radio frequency leakage, further increasing its durability in extreme conditions. Ideal for close-quartered situations, NANOBEND features an outer cable diameter of only 1.62mm.

Raymond Miney, Senior Product Manager at HUBER+SUHNER said, “The NANOBEND cable assembly has been created for applications where footprint is extremely limited, such as small orbit satellites and military radar electronics. Despite the extreme bending capabilities of the cable, reliability in high-frequency signal distribution is ensured. This means that we can support the need of engineers to accommodate miniaturization requirements and meet strict ESA, NASA, and MIL standards.”

Designed to meet Sensor Open System Architecture standards (SOSA), NANOBEND provides plug-and-play capability with existing market solutions, making upgrades flexible and cost-effective. In addition, specially designed connectors offer end-to-end contacts that meet common industry standards, including SMA, SMP, SK, SMPM and SMPM-T.

For more information on NANOBEND and its benefits, please visit https://bit.ly/34K0TaV

