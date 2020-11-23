HUBER+SUHNER is partnering with Comtec, one of the United Kingdom’s largest value-added distributors of IP infrastructure, to provide smart, simple and scalable fiber optic solutions for communication networks in both the carrier and enterprise markets.

As a leading supplier of high-quality communications systems across the data center, LAN, WAN and access network markets, HUBER+SUHNER will bring unique offerings to Comtec, beginning with its comprehensive fiber management portfolio for data centers, including the LISA and IANOS systems.

HUBER+SUHNER logo

“We are excited to deliver the quality solutions from HUBER+SUHNER that customers have come to trust and, by launching this partnership, we are making its premium solutions readily available to our customers throughout the UK.” Steve Melay, Commercial Manager at Comtec.

Comtec was recently acquired by the ETC Group, a major player in the telecommunications industry in the United States and Europe where HUBER+SUHNER is already an established partner, as part of a wider future strategy to claim the forefront of the supplier market.

“We are confident that this strategic partnership will enable us to develop and support new opportunities within the carrier and enterprise network sectors, and deliver solutions that meet the increasing demands for fiber optic technology,” said Simon Money, Sales Manager, Data Center Market at HUBER+SUHNER. “By working in partnership with Comtec, we can ensure that the needs of the market are addressed and that our customers have access to proven solutions that improve network infrastructure performance, enhance operations and drive their business forward.”

Following the partnership launch today, customers will be able to access the full product portfolio on Comtec’s website, benefitting from a large stock availability to meet a range of requirements and deadlines. For more information, visit: https://www.comtecdirect.co.uk/brands/HuberSuhner

HUBER+SUHNER Group

HUBER+SUHNER is a global company with headquarters in Switzerland which develops and manufactures components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity. With cables, connectors and systems – developed from the three core technologies of radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency – the company serves customers in the communication, transportation and industrial sectors. The products deliver high performance, quality, reliability and long life – even under harsh environment conditions. Our global production network, combined with group companies and agencies in over 80 countries, puts HUBER+SUHNER close to its customers. Further information on the company can be found at hubersuhner.com.

Comtec

Founded in 1978 and acquired by ETC Group in 2020, Comtec is one of the UK’s largest value-added distributors of telecom and IP equipment to both the carrier and enterprise markets. With offices in the UK, Far East and Middle East, they operate two divisions, a product distribution solution offering the same or next day delivery service to installation contractors, and a specialist supply chain management solution for telecommunications operators and large systems integrators. Further information on the company can be found at www.comtecdirect.co.uk

Proactive International PR

Phone +44 1636 704888

hubersuhner@proactive-pr.com