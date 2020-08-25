HUBER+SUHNER has launched its new SENCITY® PTC Antenna which boasts the highest number of heavy-rail certifications in the industry.

Deployed throughout the USA, PTC (Positive Train Control) systems are designed to monitor and, if necessary, take control of railway vehicles to provide railway operators with increased safety.

HUBER+SUHNER logo

The new SENCITY PTC Antenna by HUBER+SUHNER offers advanced features such as high voltage and high current protection, added protection for the antenna and RF path from catenary line strikes which can destroy electronic devices. The antenna meets the highest requirements for mechanical robustness and fire safety according to the EN 50155 and NFPA-130 standards.

“With PTC systems being safety critical, it is imperative that the antenna is selected with upmost care,” said Daniel Montagnese, Product Manager Railway Antennas at HUBER+SUHNER. “As the cost for nationwide PTC implementation is expected to be around US $6-22 billion, operators need to be certain that they are choosing reliable solutions that are easy to implement and offer the highest safety standards.”

The HUBER+SUHNER antenna offers an ultra-narrow bandwidth, supporting the very high frequency PTC band of 220 MHz. Railway operators can select a standalone PTC antenna or have the option of an embedded multi-band GNSS receiving antenna to support the upper GNSS bands on the GPS, Galileo, BeiDou and GLONASS constellations. With a highly uniform 360-degree Omni-directional radiation pattern and elevated line-of-sight, the SENCITY PTC antenna ensures stable ground and satellite connectivity for the moving train.

The new SENCITY PTC Antenna offers easy mounting functionality and incorporates an aerodynamic protective cover to guarantee the antenna elements are sheltered from harsh environments, ensuring no disturbance to the signal transmission.

HUBER+SUHNER Group

HUBER+SUHNER is a global company with headquarters in Switzerland which develops and manufactures components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity. With cables, connectors and systems – developed from the three core technologies of radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency – the company serves customers in the communication, transportation and industrial sectors. The products deliver high performance, quality, reliability and long life – even under harsh environment conditions. Our global production network, combined with group companies and agencies in over 80 countries, puts HUBER+SUHNER close to its customers. Further information on the company can be found at hubersuhner.com.