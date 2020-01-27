HUBER+SUHNER, leading manufacturer of components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity, will showcase its latest innovative solutions to meet the ever-changing technological challenges of test and measurement applications at DesignCon 2020 in Santa Clara, California.

HUBER+SUHNER will demonstrate its cutting-edge 70 GHz test lead SUCOFLEX 570S and the state-of-the-art MXPM90+ for multicoax measurements up to 90+ GHz at booth #1145.

“Test and measurement applications require connectivity solutions of the utmost quality to ensure measurements are precise and tested devices are fully operational. Without this, processes are slow, data is incorrect, and products do not function as intended,” said Stephanie Jarno, Market Manager at HUBER+SUHNER. “With the advancement of new emerging applications such as 5G, HUBER+SUHNER offers a comprehensive and flexible approach by pushing the technological boundaries of interconnected test solutions in terms of speed, bandwidth, density and performance.”

The high-performing, low-loss SUCOFLEX 570S test lead is suitable for a vast-range of applications including bench top testing, RF production, automated test equipment, Vector Network Analysers (VNAs), portable testing equipment and RF module testing up to 70 GHz.

Developed in response to the most stringent testing requirements, visitors will also witness the electrical stability and reliability of the MXPM90+ multicoax solution which will create revolutionary high-speed testing and a frequency rate up to 90 GHz+. Designed for bench top testing, RF module testing and high-speed digital testing (HSDT), the best-in-class multicoax connector solution provides users with a higher level of precision with an advanced magnetic locking mechanism.

“DesignCon 2020 is the perfect opportunity to showcase our latest innovative solutions designed for high-speed communications and semiconductor industries. We look forward to engaging with industry professionals and discussing how our technologies can future-proof their applications,” said Stephanie Jarno, Market Manager at HUBER+SUHNER.

For more information, please visit: https://www.hubersuhner.com/en

Attendees of DesignCon 2020 can find HUBER+SUHNER at booth #1145 at the Santa Clara Convention Center from January 28-30.

HUBER+SUHNER Group

HUBER+SUHNER is a global company with headquarters in Switzerland which develops and manufactures components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity. With cables, connectors and systems – developed from the three core technologies of radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency – the company serves customers in the communication, transportation and industrial sectors. The products deliver high performance, quality, reliability and long life – even under harsh environment conditions. Our global production network, combined with group companies and agencies in over 80 countries, puts HUBER+SUHNER close to its customers. Further information on the company can be found at hubersuhner.com.

