With the automotive, semiconductor and mobile communication sectors increasingly developing applications that require the E-band spectrum range, HUBER+SUHNER has today announced its MXPM90 test solution for frequencies up to 90 GHz. Created in response to these industry demands; this product will allow manufacturers to test their components with even greater accuracy.

As testing of PAM4/400G ethernet, 5G mobile communication systems and automotive radar sensors becomes more urgent, so too does the technological demand for test solutions that are optimised for higher frequencies. The MXPM90 is the latest expansion to the already established MXPM70 multicoax product, offering an extended bandwidth from DC up to 90 GHz. This provides HUBER+SUHNER customers with a solution that allows for extremely accurate results through high speed digital, bench-top and system testing, as well as internal wiring in automated test systems.

HUBER+SUHNER MXPM90

“This latest product offers best-in-class integrity for data analysis up to 112 Gbps/90 GHz and beyond, making it a highly efficient solution for precise, repetitive measurements, with its tight phase matching of single assemblies and broadband return and insertion loss characteristics across the entire bandwidth,” said Jürg Nussbaumer, Product Manager Radio Frequency PMD components at HUBER+SUHNER. “It demonstrates the ability of HUBER+SUHNER to rapidly innovate in line with changing expectations and needs, to provide our customers with high-quality components.”

The MXPM90 has a high-density pitch down to the board, measuring 2.54mm (0.1 inch) centre-to-centre, which positions the MXPM as close as possible to the chip to keep traces short, giving manufacturers greater efficiency during the test process.

Meanwhile, the plug and play functionality guarantees a trouble-free, user-friendly experience. Its magnetic mount connection facilitates a perfect transition between assembly and PCB socket. Additionally, the MXPM90 has automatic interface protection safeguarding every single channel from mechanical damage when disconnected.

HUBER+SUHNER Group

HUBER+SUHNER is a global company with headquarters in Switzerland which develops and manufactures components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity. With cables, connectors and systems – developed from the three core technologies of radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency – the company serves customers in the communication, transportation and industrial sectors. The products deliver high performance, quality, reliability and long life – even under harsh environment conditions. Our global production network, combined with group companies and agencies in over 80 countries, puts HUBER+SUHNER close to its customers. Further information on the company can be found at hubersuhner.com.

