HUBER+SUHNER, a leading global supplier of optical and electricity connectivity solutions, has today revealed the latest updates to its range of SENCITY® Rail antennas, providing the industry with unparalleled quality, performance, and approvals for railway applications.

Following the recent trend of Multi-frequency GNSS systems becoming operational such as Galileo and BeiDou, there is increasing adoption of next-generation solutions to utilise the advancements in satellite communication, giving railway operators the opportunity to gain greater control of their rail infrastructure.

As passenger numbers rise and more rail vehicles share the same tracks, GNSS receiving modules that simultaneously support BeiDou, Galileo, GPS and GLONASS satellite systems allow for greater precision and higher compatibility with on-board receivers. This latest update from HUBER+SUHNER now ensures that all SENCITY® Rail antennas can receive signals from all four satellite systems, allowing for greater accuracy for the operation of rail vehicles worldwide.

“This latest update to our SENCITY® Rail products enables higher location accuracy for railway operators, offering improved safety and better operational planning as railway lines become increasingly congested,” said Daniel Montagnese, Product Manager for Railway Antennas at HUBER+SUHNER. “This comes just a couple of months after the launch of the industry’s first embedded dual-band GNSS SENCITY® Rail MIMO Antenna.”

HUBER+SUHNER has ensured its entire rail antenna offering is certified for both EU and US fire safety standards, including EN 45545 and NFPA-130, ensuring product compatibility to customer project requirements all over the world. The antennas also comply with the new Radio Equipment Directive 2014/53/EU and the latest Railway Applications standard EN 50155:2018-05. This portfolio now offers the highest number of certifications in the industry, which the company provides access to on its Railway Customer portal.

Complementing the entire Connected Mobility offering from HUBER+SUHNER, the company is now able to supply a comprehensive portfolio of solutions for the rail applications of today and the future. For more information about the company’s rail offering, please visit: https://www.hubersuhner.com/en/solutions/railway

HUBER+SUHNER Group

HUBER+SUHNER is a global company with headquarters in Switzerland which develops and manufactures components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity. With cables, connectors and systems – developed from the three core technologies of radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency – the company serves customers in the communication, transportation and industrial sectors. The products deliver high performance, quality, reliability and long life – even under harsh environment conditions. Our global production network, combined with group companies and agencies in over 80 countries, puts HUBER+SUHNER close to its customers. Further information on the company can be found at hubersuhner.com.

