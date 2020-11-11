Watford-headquartered StarLeaf is a privacy-centric, British competitor to Zoom

Over 100 NHS organisations across England are using StarLeaf video meetings and chat to keep both internal and external teams connected and make sure medical appointments, training and recruitment take place

Over 50,000 medical professionals are registered users of StarLeaf across these organisations, making over half a million video call minutes each day

StarLeaf is facilitating 11,181 scheduled NHS meetings each day, and has played a vital role in helping the NHS go virtual during the pandemic

Watford,11th November 2020 - Video meetings provider StarLeaf is working with over 100 English NHS organisations, helping them to communicate and collaborate remotely, train and recruit staff and keep vital treatment, clinics and consultations going, as social distancing measures remain in place.

During the initial stages of the Coronavirus pandemic in the spring the NHS was forced to dramatically change the way it operates, with almost all-non Covid patient care having to be carried out remotely, and non-frontline staff required to work from home. StarLeaf video solutions have helped Trusts to take pressure off life-saving critical services, while allowing patients continued access to essential care appointments and keeping its staff as safe as possible.

StarLeaf ensures that mental health, physio, dermatology, outpatient and GP appointments are still able to take place via video call. Fetal medicine, hepatitis C, neuro-ophthalmology and renal clinics and consultations are also running through StarLeaf, reducing unnecessary travel and face-to-face contact, to keep patients and consultants safe.

In addition to clinical use, NHS organisations are also using StarLeaf to drive business efficiency. Internal team meetings, cross-Trust meetings, training and recruitment are all taking place using StarLeaf, enabling NHS trusts to continue collaborating, upskilling and recruiting much needed employees. The adoption of StarLeaf means that more NHS employees are able to work from home, while still providing crucial care.

A number of Trusts benefit from the use of StarLeaf meeting room solutions, as well as use via desktops and other devices to facilitate home and remote working. StarLeaf’s software also enables NHS staff to record and stream meetings where required, ensuring important communications can reach wider audiences and be subsequently accessed.

Many NHS organisations choose StarLeaf because of its stringent cyber-security measures. StarLeaf is directly connected to the NHS’s Health and Social Care Network, meaning information can be accessed and shared using a secure, private cloud connection, designed specifically for the NHS. As well as having ISO/IEC 27001 certification, StarLeaf has its own NHS specific data centre, ensuring sensitive patient information discussed and exchanged during meetings remains confidential and is transmitted and stored securely. StarLeaf’s data centres have not routed information through China, and all patient data resides within the UK.

The NHS also benefits from StarLeaf’s industry leading 99.999% service availability guarantee, which ensures NHS teams have a reliable, stable means of communicating and collaborating.

Mark Richer, co-founder and CEO of StarLeaf said: “The NHS provides a vital service to all of us across the country and the last few months have been testing times for everyone. We’re proud to work with NHS teams across the country, giving them access to secure, reliable video solutions that enable them to continue to provide first-class care and vital services, regardless of geography or other obstacles, such as the pandemic. We’ll continue to ensure that StarLeaf is a solution that people can rely upon to easily and safely connect with organisations such as the NHS.”

ENDS

Media contact:

Harry Ashcroft | Burlington

harry@burlington.cc

(+44) 07429108277

About StarLeaf

StarLeaf enables seamless collaboration through intelligently engineered, reliable meeting room systems, superior video conferencing, and secure messaging. Designed and engineered by StarLeaf, the experience is intuitive and feature-rich, allowing total interoperability across all devices. StarLeaf brings future-proof communications to the enterprise, with a 99.999% uptime guarantee, robust security, ISO/IEC 27001 certification, and data jurisdiction control. Founded in 2008 in Cambridge, StarLeaf is the provider of choice for delivering meeting solutions that exceed enterprise expectations of service, security, and support. For more information, visit www.starleaf.com or follow us: on Twitter @StarLeafCo and LinkedIn.