Copenhagen, New York and London – 03 November 2022. Hampleton Partners, the international M&A and corporate finance advisory firm for technology companies, has advised Omnio.net ApS on its transaction with IBM (NYSE:IBM).

Omnio’s flagship product, Omnio Edge, connects operational technology (OT) to IT systems and unifies the data for use in IoT and Industry 4.0 initiatives, such as advanced analytics, monitoring and predictive maintenance. Omnio Edge captures data directly from assets and with its prebuilt OT Connectors, the challenge of understanding device manuals and coding and testing integrations is eliminated and replaced with a simple, user-friendly interface.

Lolita White, senior analyst, Hampleton Partners

Omnio Edge will become part of IBM's Sustainability Software portfolio, thus advancing IBM’s AI strategy with the development of integrated capabilities in areas such as Intelligent Asset Management. The product will be integrated into several IBM offerings beginning with the Maximo Application Suite, to enable clients from asset-intensive industries to focus on what their assets should do, identify issues faster and work on strategies to mitigate risks.

Lolita White, Senior Analyst, Hampleton Partners, said: “We are extremely proud to have worked with Omnio and its shareholders, and look forward to seeing Omnio’s cutting-edge technology enhance IBM’s asset management offering.”

Miro Parizek, principal partner and founder at Hampleton, added: “The Nordics continues to be a one of the most successful hotbeds for innovations globally, and Omnio Edge is another excellent example of world-leading technology developed in the region.”

Hampleton Partners contacts

Miro Parizek

miro@hampletonpartners.com

Lolita White

lolita@hampletonpartners.com

Media contact for Hampleton Partners

Jane Henry

jane@marylebonemarketing.com

+44 789 666 8155

Marisa Chahel

Marisa@hampletonpartners.com

+44 (0)20 3728 6910

About Hampleton Partners

Hampleton Partners is at the forefront of international mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance advisory for companies with technology at their core. Hampleton’s experienced deal makers have built, bought and sold scores of fast-growing tech businesses to acquirers such as Bosch, Cisco, Microsoft, Samsung, The Carlyle Group and many others, while providing hands-on expertise and unrivalled advice to tech entrepreneurs and investors looking to accelerate growth and maximise value.

With offices in London, Frankfurt, Stockholm and San Francisco, Hampleton offers a global perspective with regional and sector expertise in: Enterprise Software, IT Services, SaaS & Cloud, Digital Marketing, E-commerce, Autotech & Mobility, AI, Cybersecurity, FinTech, and HealthTech.

Follow @TeamHampleton on Twitter and LinkedIn.

For more information, visit: www.hampletonpartners.com