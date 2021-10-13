Prague, Czech Republic; Budapest, Hungary and London, United Kingdom – 13 October 2021. Hampleton Partners, the international M&A and corporate finance advisory firm for technology companies, has advised Banking Software Company s.r.o., a 300-person strong leading provider of digital banking solutions, on its transaction with PortfoLion Zrt., a leading investor with a track record of successfully investing in Central and Eastern Europe and W.UP with its AI-based digital personalisation platform which complements BSC's portfolio perfectly.

Banking Software Company and its flagship product Digital Banking OS help retail, corporate & investment and wealth management banks to transition from product-centric to customer-centric organizations by allowing them to orchestrate digital cross-channel customer journeys. The transaction is instrumental in the creation of a new Central European digital banking powerhouse with PortfoLion as financial sponsor, combining the Banking Software Company, operating in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia, together with W.UP operating in Hungary and the United Kingdom. The management and shareholders of the Banking Software Company and W.UP all are staying in the combined business.

Petr Koutný, CEO of Banking Software Company, said: “Hampleton led a structured process, generated considerable interest from various parties and helped us create a fantastic partnership with the optimal partners for our strategy going forward. The Hampleton team worked with us from the start all the way through the entire transaction process up to closing. We are excited to embark on the cooperation with PortfoLion and W.UP, accelerate the development of our platform and continue delivering value to our customers.”

Miro Parizek, Principal Partner and Founder at Hampleton, said: “we are proud to have advised Banking Software Company on the business combination with W.UP and the investment from PortfoLion. The executive team at Banking Software Company has built an impressive footprint in the CEE region, and we are excited to see the team further solidify their leading position in digital banking sector.”

The engagement was led by Miro Parizek, with Tim Stemkens supporting the transaction at Hampleton.

