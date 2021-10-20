Stockholm, Pforzheim and Hamburg – 20 October 2021. Hampleton Partners, the international M&A and corporate finance advisory firm for technology companies, has advised The Loop54 Group AB, the cutting-edge provider of AI search and personalization SaaS, on its acquisition by FACT-Finder, a European leader in e-commerce technology, backed by GENUI, a German investment company founded by renowned entrepreneurs and investment experts.

Loop54 delivers unparalleled accuracy and relevance in on-site search, navigation and personalization with its cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology, GOLEM. Working with small, heterogenous sets of data, Loop54’s AI boosts conversions with unique and responsive customer experiences, trusted by over 170 leading brands and retailers including Office Depot, Notonthehighstreet and Coop Sweden. Combining with FACT-Finder and backed by a seasoned investor in GENUI, this transaction will create a European champion for AI-powered e-commerce personalization.

Robin Mellstrand, CEO, Loop54, said: “As soon as we spoke with Hampleton we knew they were the right partner for our process. Their strong track record in SaaS deals and extensive global network were critical, but most crucial was the sense among the Loop54 team that Hampleton really understood our business and the value we are bringing to e-commerce every day. After an efficient and structured process, Hampleton helped us find the perfect partner in FACT-Finder and GENUI, and we are genuinely excited for the road ahead.”

Michel Annink, Director Nordics, Hampleton Partners, commented: “We are thrilled to have advised Loop54 and its shareholders on this transaction. The company’s unique AI platform and personalisation technology is truly best in class and a great example of how innovative solutions create tangible value for all stakeholders in digital commerce, and beyond.”

The transaction represents another milestone in the Nordic market, following the sale of ComAround to BMC, strategic advisory to Charge-Amps and the majority investment in Queue-IT by GRO Capital, and is further testament to Hampleton’s expertise in tech M&A, with more than 100 mandates completed to date.

Miro Parizek, Principal Partner and Founder, Hampleton Partners, added: “We are proud to have advised on this exciting combination between two European trailblazers in AI and e-commerce. The Loop54 team has built a game-changing technology, and I look forward to seeing them achieve even greater heights together with FACT-Finder.”

The engagement was led by Michel Annink, with Nicholas Milligan supporting the transaction at Hampleton.

