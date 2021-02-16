London, UK – 16 February 2021. Hampleton Partners is pleased to announce the appointment of David Bell to the position of Director in Hampleton’s London office.

David has over 15 years’ experience providing investment banking advice to technology companies and entrepreneurs, including M&A, minority sale and fundraising transactions. He is also a qualified lawyer, bringing his clients a rare combination of world class legal and financial expertise.

David Bell, new Director, Hampleton Partners

David has advised and invested in a range of technology and tech-enabled companies in the UK and internationally. He has supported a broad range of established and nascent players in multiple tech sectors, including enterprise and industrial software, health and medical technology, deep tech (Cyber, IoT, AI), marketing technology and tech-enabled services.

Most recently, he advised on the sale of Thoughtonomy (Intelligent Automation) to Blue Prism, and Dictate.IT (cognitive neural network powered medical speech recognition) to Clanwilliam, as well as funding rounds for two growth technology companies in financial intelligence and cloud services.

David spent his formative years in corporate finance at Goldman Sachs and Evercore Partners, prior to which he was a practising lawyer at Linklaters in their Investment Management Group for fund raising, PE fund structuring, cornerstone investor respresentation, private equity and hedge fund activities.

David holds an MSci and BA in Natural Sciences from the University of Cambridge, and a PGdL and LPC from Nottingham Law School.

Miro Parizek, Founder & Principal Partner at Hampleton, commented: “We are delighted to welcome David, a highly respected executive and M&A advisor, to our dynamic team. His appointment strengthens Hampleton’s capabilities in the cybersecurity, IoT, AI and healthtech segments, and he will support us with his broad network, technology expertise and business experience to advise clients in these fast-changing sectors.”

About Hampleton Partners

Hampleton Partners is at the forefront of international mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance advisory for companies with technology at their core. Hampleton’s experienced deal makers have built, bought and sold over 100 fast-growing tech businesses and provide hands-on expertise and unrivalled advice to tech entrepreneurs and companies which are looking to accelerate growth and maximise value.

With offices in London, Frankfurt, Stockholm and San Francisco, Hampleton offers a global perspective with sector expertise in: Artificial Intelligence, Autotech, Cybersecurity, Digital Commerce, Enterprise Software, Fintech, Healthtech, HR Tech, Insurtech and IT & Business Services.

