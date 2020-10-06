Manchester, 6.10.20 - In November 2019 Handsfree Group were down selected by the Home Office under 4G LTE Framework Agreement as one of two approved suppliers to deliver fixed vehicle technology and accessories for the deployment of the ESN (Emergency Services Network) contract. The ESN will eventually fully replace the current existing TETRA Airwave System. This was achieved in conjunction with our key strategic Hardware provider Advantech (Main Unit Hardware supplier) and our other strategic partner pei tel (accessories).

Handsfree R5

The project mandate is to install 40,000 plus Fixed Vehicle Devices (FVD) into the UK Emergency Service Vehicles with a contract value of around GBP £140m. The ESN contract will provide a new modern mission critical communication system across the three emergency services of Police, Fire, Ambulance and other User Operators (UOs). Our new R5 ESN fixed vehicle solution will utilise the 4G LTE network significantly improving the quality, consistency and coverage on the existing Airwave system.

Our R5 ESN Fixed Vehicle Device Solution has been developed in association with the Home Office under a Framework Agreement and subsequent ‘Call Off’ arrangements. The ESN solution consists of an exclusive and powerful Control Unit, linking to a choice of intuitive User Interfaces which are flexible and programmable, so emergency service teams can add functionality on-demand such as extra terminals, multiple handsets, Push-to-talk, camera view and telematics.

Matthew Johnson, CEO and Co-Founder of Handsfree Group said: “A key benefit of this alliance will be the synergies created through shared expertise. Our Installation partners are the UK’s leading vehicle technology installers, providing vehicle installation services to the UK’s largest fleets. Our partners have worked on mission critical blue light projects across the UK and all engineers deployed, will be FITAS accredited and FCS 1362 approved and provide significant experience across a range of vehicle technology installations.”

Finally, Handsfree Group have the expert ESN Division at Handsfree Group which is a specialist single-point destination supporting first response clients including Police, Ambulance and Fire services with adaptable vehicle technology solutions.

Handsfree Group selected Telent, a trusted partner in the design, build, operation, and maintenance of the UK’s critical digital infrastructure, as the services partner for installation and support of the FVD. With a nationwide field force of trained, FITAS accredited and security cleared engineers, Telent has extensive experience with vehicle communication solutions and ensuring emergency services organisations can seamlessly transition to new technological infrastructures.

“We are delighted to have been chosen by Handsfree Group as their services partner to support emergency service teams with the installation and maintenance of the R5 ESN Fixed Vehicle Device Solution,” said Barry Zielinski, Operations and Services Director at Telent. “We have valued relationships with emergency service teams across the country and are a credible and trusted partner that fleet managers can rely on as they transition to ESN as their critical communications system of choice.”

Telent has overseen major fleet projects including FiReLink and has existing contracts supporting vehicle devices with London Ambulance Service, Scottish Ambulance Service, and multiple Fire and Rescue Services for Mobile Data Terminals (MDT) support. In addition, Telent was previously awarded the ESN Assure contract by the Home Office, providing coverage testing of the ESN including drive and walk test services for the ESN and 4G commercial networks.

