LONDON. 23 April, 2021: HeleCloud, an AWS Premier Consulting Partner based in the UK, Bulgaria and the Netherlands, today announces the launch of Cloud Transformation Advisory Services specifically for retailers looking to migrate and benefit from Public Cloud. The Retail Architecture Review service has been designed to help retail organisations accelerate the adoption of new Cloud technologies to improve time to market, costs, and address the needs of their customers in the times of recovery from the global pandemic.

Felix Shalom, Retail Consultant, HeleCloud

Felix Shalom, Retail Account Manager, HeleCloud, comments: “The pandemic hit the retail sector harder than most and has accelerated the growth of online retail. It is expected that the share of retail sales carried out online will reach 31% in 2021. To remain competitive in this new online world, retailers must adapt and digitally transform so they can engage with consumers via the most up-to-date digital channels. Migrating to the Cloud should be the first step on this journey.”

The Advisory Services will consist of a conversation with one of HeleCloud’s retail consultants and will focus on understanding the retailer’s specific business challenges, before discussing the specific tools that the Cloud can provide to address their individual needs.

Through the Advisory Services, retailers will be able to explore how the Cloud can help them across a range of areas, including:

Customer Experience - Customer experience trumps both price and product when it comes to consumers choosing which retailer to buy from. By leveraging the Cloud, retailers can implement new technologies that enable a seamless customer experience.

- Customer experience trumps both price and product when it comes to consumers choosing which retailer to buy from. By leveraging the Cloud, retailers can implement new technologies that enable a seamless customer experience. Data Analysis - Understanding customer needs and requirements is essential for retailers looking to enhance their customer experience. Migrating to the Cloud and centralising customer data into Data Lakes is the first strategic step in this process.

- Understanding customer needs and requirements is essential for retailers looking to enhance their customer experience. Migrating to the Cloud and centralising customer data into Data Lakes is the first strategic step in this process. Security - The retail industry is one of the most commonly targeted by cybercriminals, and the rise in online retail has only increased the number of attacks. Security, therefore, needs to be at the forefront of retailers’ minds as they look to digitally transform.

Shalom adds: “Retail organisations are already starting to make significant investments in the Cloud; with everything that has happened in the past year, brands can’t afford to get left behind. It is expected that retail investment in the Cloud will grow from $11 billion in 2018 to $48 billion in 2025. We therefore want to help retailers realise the full potential of the Cloud, from enablement to modernisation and security.”

To book a Retail Advisory Service, please contact HeleCloud here: https://helecloud.com/contacts/. To find out more about how the Cloud can help retailers, visit here: https://helecloud.com/ebook-a-new-standard-for-retail/

About HeleCloud

HeleCloud™ is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner based in United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Bulgaria. HeleCloud provides strategic technology consultancy, engineering, and 24/7 Cloud-based managed services. By taking advantage of everything the Cloud has to offer, organisations can reduce operational costs, accelerate innovation, focus on their core business, and have more confidence around data security and compliance.