Global manufacturer, Henkel, has witnessed a 40% uptake in new applicants with its fast-tracked recruitment process

London – 7th July 2020 – Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in people development solutions, today announced that Henkel has used Cornerstone Recruiting to launch a new recruitment platform to streamline its application process and improve the candidate experience.

Henkel, a global manufacturer of consumer goods with more than 52,000 employees, launched the new recruitment platform less than one month ago and has already seen a 40% increase in new applicants.

Understanding the need for agile and smooth recruitment processes to ensure the optimal experience for potential new employees, Henkel needed to overhaul its previous recruitment process and implement a new platform. Already using Cornerstone for learning, upskilling and performance management, Henkel also knew that using Cornerstone Recruiting would provide a seamless experience for its candidates and employees.

Now, with this new recruitment platform, Henkel has introduced a fast-track recruitment process. Candidates are not required to set up an account, and instead can synchronise data with their LinkedIn profile to import important information and can apply through any device, all in just 60 seconds.

“At Henkel, we’re always pushing to further enhance the digital and user experience and of course, we knew that recruitment could be no exception,” comments Valeria Gladsztein, head of global talent acquisition & learning at Henkel. “Nowadays we all expect digital experiences to be quick and simple, able to be done anywhere, anytime on any device and that is what we’re offering job seekers with this new recruitment platform and super lean application process. What used to take up to 30 minutes can now easily be completed in one.”

“In the wake of the coronavirus crisis, digital expectations are even higher and businesses that want to be attracting great candidates cannot afford to overlook this. Digital transformation has long past being a nice-to-have and Henkel has clearly demonstrated the importance of optimising all parts of the business for a digital world, especially when it comes to your candidates and employees. The results speak for themselves, and we’re looking forward to continuing to support Henkel along its journey towards becoming a truly ‘unbound’ and agile business, ready to adapt and embracing new norms,” said Vincent Belliveau, Chief Executive EMEA, Cornerstone OnDemand.

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone is a premier people development company. We believe people can achieve anything when they have the right development and growth opportunities. We offer organisations the technology, content, expertise and specialised focus to help them realise the potential of their people. Featuring comprehensive recruiting, personalised learning, modern training content, development-driven performance management and holistic employee data management and insights, Cornerstone’s people development solutions are used by approximately 7,000 clients of all sizes, spanning approximately 75 million users across over 180 countries and 50+ languages. Learn more at www.cornerstoneondemand.co.uk.

About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market – across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2019, Henkel reported sales of more than 20 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of more than 3.2 billion euros. Henkel employs more than 52,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel’s preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com.

