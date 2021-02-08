Funds advised by Hilltop Credit Partners Limited (“Hilltop”) have provided a development finance facility of GBP15 million to Propiteer Group

The funds will be used to refinance existing commitments and to develop 100 residential units in the Fletton Quay regeneration project alongside the River Nene in Peterborough

Recognised as one of East Anglia’s main commercial centres, Peterborough is set to benefit from government’s “growth corridor scheme” to build closer links with nearby Cambridge

Backed by global real estate investment firm Round Hill Capital, Hilltop has facilitated construction of 276 residential units across England to date

London, 8 February 2021: Funds advised by Hilltop Credit Partners, a specialist funding partner for SME residential developers, have completed a £15 million loan to the Propiteer Group for a development project within the Fletton Quay area of Peterborough, Cambridgeshire.

The project will deliver 100 private 1-bed and 2-bed flats, including associated underground parking and cycle storage, on a brownfield site close to the River Nene and within walking distance of Peterborough Station and a number of retail centres. The £120m Fletton Quay regeneration area is being developed by the Peterborough Investment Partnership to create a vibrant multi-use development close to the city centre.

According to Savills, Peterborough has seen a robust price growth resulting in strong rates of sale for new homes, primarily driven by the relative affordability of Peterborough compared to neighbouring cities and its good commuting links. One of the first 7 municipalities to receive funding from the Government’s Towns Fund, Peterborough City Council has ambitious plans to enhance the growth of 8 regeneration sites around the city by securing £600m of funding for additional projects focussed on connectivity, enterprise and skills infrastructure, tourism and sustainability.

Commenting on the partnership, Dave Marshall, CEO of Propiteer Group, said:

“Propiteer has already been involved with bringing the Hilton Hotels brand to Peterborough. We’ve seen the potential for the city and are excited to be part of the Fletton Quays project. Hilltop came with strong credentials and we’re looking forward to partnering with them.”

Jacob Andersen, Head of Transactions at Hilltop Credit Partners, added:

“This project sits well with Hilltop’s appraisal of market conditions at the moment – regional towns are presenting amongst the most compelling cases for investment. It’s our first commitment in East Anglia and given the pedigree and local experience of Propiteer I have no doubt of its success.”

About Hilltop Credit Partners

Hilltop Credit Partners is a London-based specialist end-to-end funding partner for small and mid-sized residential property developers across the UK.

With a proven track record in property development, asset management and financial structuring, Hilltop Credit Partners provides a one-stop funding solution for up to 90% loan-to-cost, with loans ranging from £2 million to £50 million.

About Round Hill Capital

Hilltop is backed by Round Hill Capital, a leading global specialist real estate investment, development and asset management firm. Round Hill Capital has acquired and repositioned for long-term institutional ownership over 120,000 residential units and student housing beds.

Further information on Round Hill Capital is available at: www.roundhillcapital.com