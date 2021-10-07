Funds advised by Hilltop Credit Partners Limited (“Hilltop”) have provided a development finance facility of £18.3m to Yeung Property Group (YPG)

Funds will be used to refinance existing loans and to develop 86 houses and 18 flats on a greenfield site in New Waltham, 2 miles outside of Grimsby, Lincolnshire

The Grimsby/Cleethorpes housing market remains comparably affordable on a national level and has seen residential sales periods speed up by c.300% since the end of June 2020

To date Hilltop has provided approximately £90m in lending commitments to SME developers to fund the construction of 382 residential units across England

London, 7th October: Funds advised by Hilltop Credit Partners, a specialist funding partner for SME residential developers, have completed a £18.3m loan to Yeung Property Group for the development of 86 residential houses and flats in New Waltham, on the outskirts of Grimsby, Lincolnshire.

The project will deliver 86 houses with private outdoor space and parking facilities, together with 18 flats priced below regional Help To Buy thresholds. The site consists of 2.5 hectares of agricultural land 2 miles from the centre of Grimsby and c. 10 miles from Immingham – part of the UK’s largest docks by tonnage and earmarked for significant development to become a key producer of sustainable electricity generation in the UK’s “Energy Estuary.”

CEO and founder, Hilltop Credit Partners

The local housing market has been active in recent years, though overall prices have remained relatively affordable, with the average price of £161,277 sitting significantly below the national average of £256,000. Demand for newbuild, quality stock, however, is high, and the development has a waiting list of buyers created from the completion of a nearby pre-sold 160-unit scheme by the same developer.

Grimsby is set to receive £40m of government funding for leisure and retail regeneration projects, whilst the Northern Powerhouse project is providing gap funding to strengthen the role of Cleethorpes town centre as the key driver of North East Lincolnshire’s tourist economy.

The project sponsor is a local developer with over 20 years’ experience who has delivered a number of successful schemes across Northern England. The in-house construction team brings a wealth of local experience including the 160-unit Clee Meadows regeneration project.

Paul Oberschneider, Founder and CEO of Hilltop Credit Partners, commented:

“This is a large development in a region with decent affordability. The development team has impressive experience in and around the location, including high volume sales. New Waltham should perform well and follow the success of YPG’s nearby Clee Meadows scheme.”

Ming Yeung of YPG added:

“We have been working towards this project with Hilltop for some time. They have demonstrated a thorough, methodical and patient understanding of the complexities encountered during the planning period, so it’s pleasing to be able to progress with them.”

About Hilltop Credit Partners

Hilltop Credit Partners is a London-based specialist end-to-end funding partner for small and mid-sized residential property developers across the UK.

With a proven track record in property development, asset management and financial structuring, Hilltop’s ‘Smart Capital’ provides a one-stop funding solution covering the entire development lifecycle. Facilities can provide up to 97% loan-to-cost, with loans ranging from £2 million to £100 million.

Hilltop is backed by Round Hill Capital, a leading global real estate investment firm with a focus on macro-driven residential real estate investment strategies.

