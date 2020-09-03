Funds advised by Hilltop Credit Partners Limited (“Hilltop”) have provided a bridging loan of £360,000 to Green Favero Velator Ltd.

The loan will be used to re-finance a development site with planning permission to build 23 residential units overlooking the River Taw estuary near the North Devon coast

The development will consist of 11 private detached and semi-detached houses and 12 affordable houses and flats to be developed as a priority for local housing association

Hilltop anticipates providing a £3.5m loan to the borrower for the development of the site

To date in 2020, Hilltop has provided c. £30m in lending commitments to SME developers to fund the construction of 139 residential units across England

London, 3 September 2020: Funds advised by Hilltop Credit Partners, a specialist funding partner for SME residential developers, have completed a £360,000 pre-development bridging loan on a greenfield residential development in the affluent village of Braunton, North Devon.

The facility will be used to refinance the development site and is expected to be followed by a £3.5m loan for a 20-month phased development of 11 private and 12 affordable residential units. The private timber-framed units will offer generous outdoor space, on-site parking and stunning views of the Taw estuary through “reversed design,” which places the open-plan kitchen/living rooms on the top floor.

Q2 regional house price statistics indicate that Devon and the South West experienced the third-highest annual increase in the UK. Local agents have reported an unprecedented number of post-lockdown enquiries, driven by buyers looking to move out of larger urban areas and attracted by the area's outstanding natural amenities. Prices in North Devon have seen an increase of 16.9% since 2015 for newbuild units.

The project has been sponsored by Green Favero Velator, which comprises investment bankers, developers and architects with a 30-year track record of delivering award-winning projects across London and Devon.

Guy Greenfield of Green Favero Velator comments:

“Despite current uncertainties in the market, Hilltop was able to move quickly to help us re-finance this site, giving us valuable time to finalise preparations for what we believe will be a very exciting development.”

Jacob Andersen, an Associate Partner at Hilltop Credit Partners, commented:

“We are pleased to be working with Guy and the team on this venture. The development fits perfectly with the direction the post-Covid market is headed – an increased focus on indoor and outdoor space and an ability to work from home in a beautiful part of the country.

“At Hilltop, we are extremely proud of supporting SME developers across the UK, especially during these uncertain times, and our one-stop funding solution continues to be well received by the market, with c. £30m committed in 2020 for projects across the UK. We have seen an increase in enquiries since the stamp duty announcement and are poised to fund over £80 million by the end of 2020. We act as genuine funding partners for SME developers, assisting them throughout the development process to successful project completion.”

About Hilltop Credit Partners

Hilltop Credit Partners is a London-based specialist end-to-end funding partner for small and mid-sized residential property developers across the UK.

With a proven track record in property development, asset management and financial structuring, Hilltop Credit Partners provides a one-stop funding solution for up to 90% loan-to-cost, with loans ranging from £3 million to £40million.

Hilltop Credit Partners Limited is an appointed representative of Thornbridge Investment Management LLP which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. It is also backed by Round Hill Capital, a leading global real estate investment firm with a focus on macro-driven residential real estate investment strategies.

About Green Favero Velator

Guy Greenfield, has been an architect for over 30 years, most of which with his private practice, Guy Greenfield Architects. He has historically utilised this experience and his in-house team’s capabilities to identify, originate, and execute on several developments and projects over the past three decades.

Throughout his career, Guy has been involved in multiple award-winning projects both as developer and architect, primarily focusing on Devon, where he is based with his family and to some extent Greater London.

The Sponsor team also consists of Pierpaolo Del Favero, a former investment banker from Goldman Sachs, ING, and Piper Jaffray, who has been working with Guy Greenfield for over 10 years, after leaving the financial sector to focus on property in 2009/10.