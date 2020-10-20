UK-based technology company Hinterview, the award-winning video platform for the recruiting & talent sector, has today announced that it has raised £1.47m in venture finance as demand for their technology soars in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hinterview raises £1.47m

The investment round was led by UK-listed TMT Investments PLC, and brings the total raised to date to over £3m.



The investment will be used to scale the business both in the UK and internationally, helping the business to meet rapidly growing demand for their specialist video technology as the world adjusts to the lasting impact of Covid-19.



Founded in 2015 by industry veterans Andy Simpson & Richard McLaren, Hinterview scooped the highly-prized Recruitment Technology Innovation of the Year Award in 2019, along with a host of other accolades. The company has experienced dramatic revenue growth as it has been adopted by some of the world’s leading recruitment brands.

Hinterview is widely recognised as a leading video technology supplier in the recruitment industry, now serving tens of thousands of recruiters and talent acquisition professionals in more than 30 countries.



Andy Simpson, Hinterview Co-Founder commented:

“The coronavirus pandemic has triggered a seismic shift in our sector, altering the landscape of recruitment & talent acquisition forever. Our hyper-secure, privacy-first video platform has been built to enhance success & engagement at every single stage of the recruitment process, and this latest investment will allow us to drive forward our massive growth & innovation plans, whist continuing to deliver the same world-class level of support that our customers have become accustomed to.”



Artyom Inyutin, Co-Founder & Head of Investments, TMT Investments PLC

“In recent years software solutions that enable remote work have grown rapidly. Hinterview has developed a powerful platform that recruitment & talent professionals need for hiring employees remotely, and this latest investment round will help the company strengthen the product and power geographic expansion in these times of genuine change.”

About Hinterview

Hinterview is a specialist video platform for the recruitment industry. From business development and candidate engagement, to presenting interviews and winning new clients, Hinterview’s revolutionary video technology enables recruiters to enhance their success at every single stage of the recruitment process.

