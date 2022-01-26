4ARTechnologies, a pioneer in art digitization and security is proud to launch its inaugural exhibition, Digital Baroque: History Meets Algorithm that brings together 11 individual artists and 3 collectives.

Rewind Collective, Marie Antoinette #1

Inspired by Timothy Murray’s groundbreaking book, Digital Baroque: New Media and Cinematic Folds, the exhibition provides a Baroque lens on new digital technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, digital surveillance and data paintings, asking the question: "how would Baroque influence the virtual space?"

A total of 14 physical artworks ranging from data sculpture, AR wallpaper, screen painting and ink drawing to physical prints and 3D printed sculptures will each be matched by a unique NFT and minted on the Palm Network, an Ethereum side chain that is over 99% more energy-efficient than Proof of Work-based blockchain networks.

The artists exhibiting are:

Neïl Beloufa, Vittorio Bonapace, ‘Botchy-Botchy’, Rewind Collective, Brendan Dawes, Dr Ahmed Elgammal, Nacho Frades, Carla Gannis, Claudia Hart, Leo Isikdogan and Emerson Barrett, Sara Ludy, Jonathan Monaghan, Ouchhh, and Yeo Shih Yun. Their works have been exhibited and are collected by prominent public and private institutions like the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) NY, Guggenheim Museum NY, Whitney Museum of Modern Art, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New Museum, Centre Pompidou, Palais de Tokyo, Hermitage Museum, Singapore Art Museum, Broad Art Museum, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Sammlung Goetz and Julia Stoschek Collection, among others.

