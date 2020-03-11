Hitachi Medical Systems Europe Holding AG

This model inherited premium class technologies

Steinhausen/Switzerland – Hitachi Medical Systems Europe (HMSE) today announces the launch of the ARIETTA 750, the new model from the ARIETTA’s diagnostic ultrasound platform series. Sales activities in Europe are expected to start in April. ARIETTA 750 follows the concept of ARIETTA 850, the flagship model of the ARIETTA line, and supports state-of-the-art image processing technologies and applications. The ultrasound platform flexibly meets the demands in various clinical fields.

Ultrasound is recognized as an indispensable diagnostic tool in today’s clinical practice allowing the visualization of internal organs in real-time and, with its non-invasive nature, provides a stress-free examination for the patient. With the number of elderly and lifestyle-related diseases increasing, ultrasound is used across a wide range of clinical disciplines, from screening, diagnosis and treatment to outpatient care, and follow-up.

Hitachi released the world’s first diagnostic ultrasound system in 1960 and introduced the ARIETTA ultrasound platform brand in 2014 using proven technologies and expertise fostered over more than 50 years.

“ARIETTA 750 is an impressive new addition to the ARIETTA series which now completes the distinguished product line-up”, explains Mr. Laurent Rapon, Head of Ultrasound Europe at Hitachi Medical Systems Europe.

It follows the successful concept of the flagship model ARIETTA 850, featuring ‘Pure Image’, ‘Seamless Workflow’, and ‘Your Application’.

Reaching the next level in human-centered design, Hitachi offers original solutions to exceed today’s user requirements, and contributes to healthcare development as a leading manufacturer of ultrasound imaging.

ARIETTA 750 features outstanding medical imaging benefits:

1. “Pure Image” - for high spatial and contrast resolution

ARIETTA 750 inherits image processing technologies fostered so far and provides high quality imaging.

Among them is eFocusing, a transmission and reception technology that achieves high definition imaging from near to far field. eFocusing is able to significantly enhance the ultrasound image for a more detailed clinical assessment and accurate diagnosis. Patient-dependent variability is significantly reduced and focus points can be set throughout the imaged tissue independently of depth.

Carving Imaging produces cleaner images by merging original imaging with images processed using noise reduction and tissue structure extraction technologies. Carving Imaging accentuates the subtlest differences in echo pattern and emphasizes the boundaries around organs. So, it is expected to be effective for the use in routine examinations and delineation of difficult patients in the past.

Hitachi will continue to bring both technologies to the next level to achieve further image quality improvements and user-independent stable image delineation, and contribute to faster and more accurate diagnoses

2. “Seamless Workflow” - Ergonomic design and Protocol Assistant for high operability

The physical impact of maintaining an unnatural posture, repetitive movements or using an extended reach for a long period of time places significant stress on the operator. ARIETTA 750’s monitor arm and operator console have both been developed to respect ergonomic movement and provide user-comfort even during lengthy examinations.

Protocol Assistant promotes efficient workflow according to user-registered protocols and supports the improvement of patient throughput. And a Guide View function allows the display of reference images for each step of the procedure for more intuitive and smoother examinations.

3. “Your Application” - Versatility of applications in various clinical fields

Abdominal applications: Viral hepatitis and hepatic diseases resulting from fatty liver changes have been increasing in recent years. Therefore, non-invasive examination methods are required for the early detection of hepatic diseases as well as for pharmacotherapy treatments and follow-up.

Hitachi’s Real-time Tissue Elastography* and SWM (Shear Wave Measurement)* effectively support a comprehensive diagnosis of hepatic diseases such as hepatitis, hepatic fibrosis and hepatic cirrhosis.

SWM can make a quantitative evaluation of tissue stiffness and its calculation also provides a reliability indicator, VsN, which allows the operator to judge the validity of measurement and achieve a measurement result with higher reliability.

Additionally, the ATT (Attenuation) function is expected to contribute to the early detection of hepatic diseases. It measures the attenuation coefficient of the liver and estimates the fatty liver. SWM and ATT can be measured simultaneously in one scan.

Cardiology: The number of elderly patients and lifestyle-related diseases are increasing. Consequently, the interest in cardiac failure has been increasing in recent years and more accurate diagnosis is required. Hitachi’s solutions are able to provide the detailed diagnostic information that is necessary for the comprehensive diagnosis of heart failure.

2D Tissue Tracking* quantifies the local movement of the whole LV or myocardium.

It contributes to the calculation of Global Longitudinal Strain (GLS), which is attracting attention in a heart failure diagnosis, and can be used in routine examinations as well.

Dual Gate Doppler, powered by AI allows for automatic settings of two separate sample volumes to observe Doppler waveforms from two different locations during the same plane.

By combining with R-R Navigation, which automatically detect an interval of stable heartbeat, it is possible to perform cardiac measurements on an appropriate heartbeat even in the event of irregular heartbeat like arrhythmia.

*Optional.

