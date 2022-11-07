Holm Security mitigates threats in the cloud with its innovative Next-Gen Vulnerability Management Platform, showcased at the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo in Barcelona, 7-10 November.

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo Conference 2022, Barcelona, Spain, 7 November: Holm Security has given organizations the tools needed to lower the risk of malicious attacks in the cloud with the latest addition to its Next-Gen Vulnerability Management Platform, showcased here at the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo Conference 2022.

While most cloud security programs focus mainly on external attacks and malicious insiders, misconfigurations of cloud architecture often prove the most significant risk for organizations when it comes to protecting against data leaks. 23% of cloud security incidents are due to misconfiguration, ahead of issues like exposed data or account compromise.

To combat this, Holm Security has designed a product, Cloud Scanning, which combines Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) with its existing Vulnerability Management capabilities to continuously monitor the cloud environment providing discovery, visibility, and vulnerability assessment in a unique, proactive threat detection bundle. An agentless deployment ensures complete coverage with an API-based approach, eliminating security blind spots while reducing team friction. Offering coverage within minutes, Cloud Scanning streamlines the detection and prioritization of critical security risks within a cloud estate.

Cloud Scanning has become the latest addition to Holm Security’s innovative Next-Gen Vulnerability Management Platform, which discovers vulnerabilities across systems, networks, web apps, cloud infrastructure, remote devices, and employees in an all-in-one solution. The information is then fed back to the user in a unified view to highlight the risk posture at an organizational level, all the way down to a single device.

The unique offering from Holm Security is the first to combine both technical and human aspects. The inclusion of Cloud Scanning gives customers unparalleled coverage across the entire infrastructure to help keep them one step ahead of cybercriminals.

“Our Next-Gen Vulnerability Management Platform will enable our customers to gain complete visibility and actionable context of any misconfigurations to allow them to proactively and continuously improve their cloud security posture,” said Holm Security CEO and founder Stefan Thelberg. “They can rest assured that our next-gen platform will detect vulnerabilities across all of their assets - now including all of their cloud infrastructure - and present it back to them in a unified view making it possible for our customers to know where to focus to reduce their attack surface.”

Holm Security will exhibit its Next-Gen Vulnerability Management Platform at Booth #828 in the Emerging Technologies during the Gartner IT Symposium in Barcelona, 7-10 November 2022.

About Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo Conference 2022

CIOs and IT executives will learn how to meet the moment and provide the vision and results needed to lift your organizations to the next level at Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2022. Follow news and updates from the conferences on Twitter using #GartnerSYM.

About Holm Security

Holm Security offers a next-gen vulnerability management platform that proactively equips customers with the optimum defence against cyber-attacks, minimising the attack surface and ultimately maximising business continuity by ensuring system uptime. The platform provides market-leading attack surface coverage, including vectors like systems, cloud infrastructure and services, web applications, computers, OT/SCADA and IoT – but also the users through automated phishing simulation and awareness training.

As one of the leading companies in vulnerability management since 2015 and with over 750 customers globally – including in the Nordics, Benelux, DACH, and India - Holm Security is an award-winning global company that maintains a local presence, supplying reliable, quality solutions that enable organizations to increase their security posture and minimize their attack surface.

