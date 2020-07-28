Technology leader Comtrend launches brand new powerline adapter range

Beaverton, US, 28 July 2020: HomeGrid Forum is celebrating the advancements of G.hn technology in Gigabit broadband access as leader in advanced networking solutions and member of the alliance, Comtrend, unveils a new range of G.hn adapters – enabling users to extend their local area network through existing powerlines, reducing operational costs and the need for additional infrastructure.

By utilizing MaxLinear’s G.hn Wave-2 networking chipset, the new family of PowerGrid solutions offers the best performance over in-home electrical wiring, with data rates four times higher than legacy powerline technologies.

“We are delighted that Comtrend has successfully deployed G.hn technology into its new line of products and are confident that our continued collaboration will unlock more opportunities and future advancements in line with ever-changing consumer demands,” said Dr. Len Dauphinee, HomeGrid Forum President. “This announcement builds upon the impact that G.hn has already had globally and together we are working hard to expand the use of G.hn and ensure complete compliance, interoperability and reliability through our highly regarded certification program.”

The complete range, including the PowerGrid 9180dc, the PowerGrid 9181PoE and the PowerGrid 9183, incorporates G.hn technology and features end-to-end encryption algorithms to ensure a highly secure powerline network.

Delivering a 2-in-1 solution with a Direct Current (DC) output of 30W for a multitude of home gateways, set-top box (STB) and Wi-Fi Access Points, the PowerGrid 9180dc is available in EU and US plug versions and has been granted CE, FCC and UL certifications. Eliminating the need for additional wiring, the adapter comes pre-configured to allow convenient installation in a matter of minutes.

Designed for IP security surveillance, the PowerGrid 9181PoE features two integrated 802.3at PoE ports efficiently providing both data and power to IP cameras and other PoE devices. It also supports TR-069 for remote management allowing Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to remotely monitor and reset PoE outputs to promptly resolve any issues with the subscribers home network – resulting in increased customer satisfaction and reduced operational costs for the ISP.

Providing a single concentration of wired servers in one place – including Network Attached Storage (NAS), Media Servers, Network Video Recorder (NVR) and Printer servers – and supporting G.hn Wave2 technology with 100MHz MIMO operation, the PowerGrid 9183 G.hn/4-port Giga Switch offers quick and easy installation and can be used with two fully-programmable reception and transmission paths to achieve up to 2Gbps over powerline.

“With significantly higher data rates and lower latency, G.hn powerline technology provides a more stable home network backbone,” said Frank Chuang, Vice President of Marketing for Comtrend. “This eliminates the need to install wired Ethernet cables or Wi-Fi backhaul devices, reducing costs for network operators.”

HomeGrid Forum and its members have been working on the development and global deployment of G.hn technology and ensures compliance and interoperability of silicon and systems through plugfests and rigorous testing across the entire eco-system.

