Beaverton, US, 30 August 2022: HomeGrid Forum has announced the release of VectorBoost™ as open-source software for GiGAWire™ profile that manages crosstalk mitigation in broadband access networks. The initiative will accelerate the development of network solutions based on ITU-T G.hn standards extended to the Multi Dwelling Units (MDUs) environment, including large apartment complexes and office buildings, as well as Single Family Units (SFUs) and Fiber Extenders scenarios by using the GiGAWire™ profile. It provides crosstalk mitigation and auto pairing features to support multiple users using bundled cables.

VectorBoost™ is the feature of G.hn Access that allows twisted pair copper telephone wire to reach its maximum capacity, even under crosstalk from other subscribers in the same binder. It can ensure the optimal allocation of resources between the neighboring lines in accordance with their real-time traffic needs and can run locally on a GAM (G.hn Access Multiplexer) or in the cloud. VectorBoost™ can be fine-tuned to meet service providers’ requirements and can be easily upgraded as more computing resources become available in the carrier private cloud. In addition to mitigating crosstalk between pairs of a copper binder, VectorBoost™ optimizes the allocation of spectrum by boosting the spectrum only for subscribers needed extra bandwidth. Coupled with coordinated Dynamic Time Allocation (cDTA), it delivers the optimal bandwidth allocation in real-time for each G.hn link.

With the GiGAWire™ solution, service providers can leverage G.hn Access technology through existing wires to cost-effectively provide last mile infrastructure in areas where optical fiber cannot be deployed all the way to the customer premises. G.hn deployment options are capitalizing on complementary architectures to extend fiber networks with Phoneline and Coax-based P2P and Point-to-Multipoint (P2MP) infrastructure and topologies.

“The announcement of the open-source software is in response to network operators expressing an urgent need to accelerate their deployments with interoperable G.hn equipment that ensure optimal allocation of power, spectrum and time slot usage between subscriber lines,” said HomeGrid Forum President Livia Rosu. “The launch of HomeGrid Forum’s GiGAWire GitHub is focused on innovating G.hn Access technology allowing service providers and system vendors to leverage existing copper wiring within buildings, such as phone lines and coaxial cables while further customizing their installations and equipment”

Paul Arola, Chair of the GiGAWire Task Force and TELUS Senior Design Specialist added:

“The GiGAWire Task Force helps accelerate G.hn Access scenario deployments, allowing service providers to deliver cutting edge broadband access services to SFUs and MDUs that are unable to be served with fiber all the way. We encourage Service Providers to leverage their coax and twisted pair infrastructure for the last network segment and capitalize on the VectorBoost™ open source code for GiGAWire™ profile to further enhance their implementations for Network Function Virtualization and deployments needing cross-talk mitigation.”

The VectorBoost™ Compute Engine runs as part of a GAM firmware or in a cloud server and communicates with each one of the VectorBoost™ Drivers that are running in the GAM. The innovation allows for the collection of the traffic updates from all drivers, analysis of the crosstalk parameters and computes the optimal allocation of power, spectrum and time slot usage to ensure that capacity across all lines matches the high traffic demands.

The statistical treatment of crosstalk relies on tracking the real-time data rates sent and received through each subscriber line, then adapting in real-time the power level used in each link to avoid the transmission of dummy signals, thus minimizing the amount of crosstalk that each link generates on neighbouring links.

The implementation is built on MaxLinear’s cloud-based VectorBoost™ architecture, which is able to scale from single-port deployments to hundreds of lines in high-density MDUs topology. By leveraging an open-source design, bug fixes and new feature additions have already been made to the VectorBoost™ code base. These code changes are reviewed and approved by the HomeGrid Forum GiGAWire Task Force.

Dr. Len Dauphinee, Vice President and CTO of Broadband Products at MaxLinear added: “A well-designed G.hn Access system should dynamically re-allocate network capacity between users to maximize peak speed to those users than need capacity at any given time, while minimizing the resources wasted on users that don’t need capacity due to low traffic needs. MaxLinear designed the cloud based VectorBoost™ architecture to help scale broadband access installations to high-density MDU topologies that need crosstalk mitigation. We are delighted to have provided the foundation of the GiGAWire™ solution. The release of VectorBoost™ open-source code program comes to support the acceleration of the service providers deployments.”

Service providers and system vendors interested in developing and deploying the highest quality of G.hn Access technology for GiGAWire™ MDU P2mP and SFU mP2P topologies should visit the HomeGrid Forum website to become a member and download the open-source code. HomeGrid Forum’s GiGAWire™ GitHub project can be accessed at: https://github.com/HomeGrid/GigaWireVB.

About HomeGrid Forum

HomeGrid Forum (HGF) is an industry alliance that brings together the world’s best in technology innovators, silicon vendors, system manufacturers, and service providers to promote G.hn, a globally recognized gigabit home networking technology based on ITU-T standards. G.hn is the most reliable and versatile wireless home network backbone available today. Our members promote the global adoption of G.hn, a single unified, multi-sourced networking technology – over coax, copper pairs, powerline, and plastic optical fiber. HomeGrid Forum provides G.hn silicon and system certification through a strict compliance and interoperability testing program. For more information on HomeGrid Forum, please visit our website at www.homegridforum.org.

HomeGrid™ is registered trademark of the HomeGrid Forum in the United States and other countries. GiGAWire™ is a registered trademark of KT Corporation and a licensed trademark to be used by HomeGrid Forum.

VectorBoost™ is a registered trademark of MaxLinear.

