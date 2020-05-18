Beaverton, US, 18 May 2020: HomeGrid Forum is continuing to drive forward developments of G.hn technology that will revolutionize the future of Smart Cities. At the virtual 24th IEEE International Symposium on Power Line Communications (ISPLC), HomeGrid Forum’s Marcos Martinez, Chair of the Contributions Working Group, unveiled the Forum’s latest work on advancing G.hn for Industrial and Smart Grid applications around the world.

HomeGrid Forum’s participation in the virtual event followed the recent addition of major energy provider E.ON as the latest member to join HGF – strengthening its position within the Smart Energy and Smart City sectors.

HomeGrid Forum logo

“IEEE gave us a fantastic opportunity to share our latest G.hn developments and its applications within the Smart Grid industry, for instance, creating a smart meter gateway and providing a medium voltage backbone,” said Len Dauphinee, HomeGrid Forum President. “We are continuing to expand G.hn use for applications such as smart lighting, smart traffic lights and charging stations - showing just how game-changing G.hn is with its facilitation of secure, real-time data communication.”

With ITU-T unveiling its latest roadmap on adapting G.hn for use in Smart Grid and Industrial applications, HomeGrid Forum highlighted its expansion and progress in transforming the utilities sector of the future. HomeGrid Forum has a huge role to play in ensuring the future success of G.hn with its world-renowned certification process, which ensures interoperability, high-performance and compliance between the multitude of devices within the industry.

“Demand continues to grow for Smart Energy and Smart Cities – and it is important as more innovations continue to be implemented in these areas, that there is a strong backbone within the infrastructure of home connectivity,” added Dauphinee. “G.hn is the most reliable and versatile core for home networking that can be integrated into power line, coax and copper pairs to provide a service that can cope with the additional traffic and security needed in these new applications.”

“We received such a positive response to our roadmap and Smart Grid applications when we first launched it and are excited to see what the industry thinks of the advancements since then,” concluded Dauphinee. “This is an exciting time for these technologies and to be able to see where the developments are headed really solidifies what we have been working towards over the last twelve months and we look forward to continuing the great work throughout the rest of 2020.”

About HomeGrid Forum

HomeGrid Forum (HGF) is an industry alliance that brings together the world’s best in technology innovators, silicon vendors, system manufacturers, and service providers to promote G.hn, a globally recognized gigabit home networking technology based on ITU-T standards. G.hn is the most reliable and versatile wireless home network backbone available today. Our members promote the global adoption of G.hn, a single unified, multi-sourced networking technology – over coax, copper pairs, powerline, and plastic optical fiber. HomeGrid Forum provides G.hn silicon and system certification through a strict compliance and interoperability testing program. For more information on HomeGrid Forum, please visit our website at www.homegridforum.org.

