Major energy supplier is set to strengthen HomeGrid Forum’s mission for the Smart Grid and Smart City markets

Beaverton, Oregon, 23 March 2020: HomeGrid Forum today announced that global energy service provider E.ON has joined the alliance, as it continues to promote G.hn and develop its work across an ever-widening portfolio including the Smart City and Smart Grid markets.

HomeGrid Forum logo

E.ON will bring new expertise and market opportunities to the HomeGrid Forum, adding to the impact that G.hn has already made in the Smart Grid industry. A huge market that is, according to global research firm MarketsandMarkets, forecast to be worth $61.3 billion by 2023 globally.

“E.ON joining the HomeGrid Forum is a significant step for us and we look forward to the organization’s contributions to the growing success of G.hn in these new markets,” said Dr. Len Dauphinee, HomeGrid Forum President. “As the demand for smarter cities and smarter energy continues to grow worldwide, we welcome the expertise that E.ON will bring in helping us promote the development and deployment of G.hn in these growing areas.”

“E.ON develop the future smart grid to make the energy transformation in Germany come true. We build energy networks and invest in research and development to ensure we can provide innovative solutions. We believe joining HomeGrid Forum will enable us to further align our ambitions with the industry and support the deployment of G.hn-based infrastructure as a game-changing technology for the future of Smart Cities and Smart Grids,” said Elmar Peine, responsible for process data management at E.ON.

Bavaria’s largest energy provider, Bayernwerk, one of E.ON’s largest subsidiaries in Germany and representant in the HomeGrid Forum, provides services to over 1,200 communities and municipal utilities and including electricity and gas, decentralised energy and further infrastructure and energy services. The company operates 2.3 million links to the electricity network, serving over 5 million people in Germany and has 295,000 operators of decentralised electricity feeding energy to the North West, with approximately 60% coming from renewable sources.

Since its merger with GiGAWire Alliance, the HomeGrid Forum has strengthened the development of broadband access technologies and created a global organization committed to compliance and interoperability across a widening portfolio covering Internet of Things (IoT), Connected Cars, Light Communications (Li-Fi), GiGA Wire MDUs and Smart Grids.

HomeGrid Forum offers multiple membership levels within the organization. To review the membership levels and associated benefits, please visit https://homegridforum.org/join/.

ENDS

About HomeGrid Forum

HomeGrid Forum (HGF) is an industry alliance that brings together the world’s best in technology innovators, silicon vendors, system manufacturers, and service providers to promote G.hn, a globally recognized gigabit home networking technology based on ITU-T standards. G.hn is the most reliable and versatile wireless home network backbone available today. Our members promote the global adoption of G.hn, a single unified, multi-sourced networking technology – over coax, copper pairs, powerline, and plastic optical fiber. HomeGrid Forum provides G.hn silicon and system certification through a strict compliance and interoperability testing program. For more information on HomeGrid Forum, please visit our website at www.homegridforum.org.

Media contact

For more information, please contact Proactive PR on +44 (0) 1636 704 888 or at hgf@proactive-pr.com.