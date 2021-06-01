Beaverton, US, 01 June 2021: Communication solutions provider, albis-elcon, has become the newest HomeGrid Forum member. albis-elcon’s membership follows the recent launch of HomeGrid Forum’s new GiGAWire™ certification program for broadband access products. The program, created in partnership with the GiGAWire Alliance, will speed up the innovation of broadband access technologies and further highlight the importance of G.hn technology.

Service providers can leverage G.hn technology through existing wires to cost-effectively provide last mile infrastructure in areas where optical fiber cannot be deployed all the way to the customer premises. It also facilitates the transmission of high data rates to provide high-quality seamless coverage. G.hn deployment options are capitalizing on complementary architectures to extend fiber networks with phoneline and coax-based Point-to-Point (P2P) and Point-to-Multipoint (P2MP) infrastructure and topologies. Deployments are serving business and residential Multi-Dwelling Units (MDUs), Multi-Tenant Units (MTUs), Single Family Units (SFUs), and free-standing commercial buildings with multi-gigabit services.

HomeGrid Forum logo

The addition of albis-elcon brings knowledge and expertise to the HomeGrid Forum community of service providers, technology manufacturers, and system vendors that will further extend G.hn innovation to broadband access technologies. With more than 15 million installed devices globally, albis-elcon supplies communication service providers with systems for fiber and copper networking - enabling broadband network deployment, IP network migration and Internet TV distribution.

“We are already actively supporting service providers in their deployments with our Business Access product series that provides extremely versatile and high-performance network elements. When designing next generation access networks, we identified G.hn as a game-changing technology for broadband access scenarios, hence we are proud to join the HomeGrid Forum and the GiGAWire™ certification program to enhance our product portfolio,” said Werner Neubauer, CEO of albis-elcon.

“albis-elcon has joined at an exciting, but critical, time for HomeGrid Forum, with consumer demand for fast internet speeds soaring and a real industry need for interoperable and standards-compliant high-performing networking solutions,” said Livia Rosu, President of HomeGrid Forum. “albis-elcon will be crucial to our mission of continual G.hn innovation, by participating in our newest certification program and working with us to further accelerate interoperable multi-vendor deployments. The expertise albis-elcon brings to HomeGrid Forum will be a huge benefit to our efforts to make carrier grade equipment available for fiber to the extension point (FTTep) topologies.”

System vendors interested in being a pioneer of broadband access technologies and furthering this and other innovative uses of G.hn technology should visit the HomeGrid Forum website to learn more about our certification programs and to join and apply for membership.

More about albis-elcon’s GiGAWire™solution at https://www.albis-elcon.com/last-mile-gigabit/.

About HomeGrid Forum

HomeGrid Forum (HGF) is an industry alliance that brings together the world’s best in technology innovators, silicon vendors, system manufacturers, and service providers to promote G.hn, a globally recognized gigabit home networking technology based on ITU-T standards. G.hn is the most reliable and versatile wireless home network backbone available today. Our members promote the global adoption of G.hn, a single unified, multi-sourced networking technology – over coax, copper pairs, powerline, and plastic optical fiber. HomeGrid Forum provides G.hn silicon and system certification through a strict compliance and interoperability testing program. For more information on HomeGrid Forum, please visit our website at www.homegridforum.org. HomeGrid™ is registered trademark of the HomeGrid Forum in the United States and other countries. GiGAWire™ is a registered trademark of KT Corporation and a licensed trademark to be used by HomeGrid Forum.

About albis-elcon

albis-elcon delivers products, solutions and services that help companies, primarily communication service providers, to build and operate better networks and reduce the energy needed. With 15 million installed devices in more than 40 countries, the company is well-positioned to deliver software defined and virtualization enabling gigabit networking for Cloud computing, enterprise access, mobile backhaul and 5G Campus networks. Superior-engineered hardware, software, network management, and implementation services manage complexity and provide sustainable, secure communication. albis-elcon — power to complete networks. More at www.albis-elcon.com.

