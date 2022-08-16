New York, 16th of August 2022: Hoptroff, the timing solutions provider offering resilient, traceable, and precise time to organisations all around the world, has today announced Jack Daly as their Chief Revenue Officer.

Jack’s focus at Hoptroff will be taking ownership of global revenue strategy to drive and grow sales across all sectors and channels. He joins the team with over 30 years of proven executive sales leadership, and whilst continuing to grow our relationship with the financial services sector, he will also be developing revenue growth strategies for expansion into new markets such as media, gaming, IoT and blockchain. Jack previously led the global proactive data security sales teams for VikingCloud, a market leader in cyber security, managed service, and compliance. Prior to VikingCloud Jack was Chief Sales Officer at DefenseStorm, a company specialising in delivering cyber security, cyber compliance, and cyber fraud solutions to financial institutions.

Tim Richards, CEO of Hoptroff commented: "Hiring Jack as our Chief Revenue Officer is a crucial step in our rapid growth plan. Jack’s exceptional track record of international success is a brilliant addition to our business and sales team.

Jack has a keen eye for identifying new channels of revenue as we expand into new market sectors and will be managing the complete sales cycle from lead generation and relationship-building through to close.”

On his appointment, Jack said: “I’m excited to join the team at such a pivotal time in the business. Hoptroff continues to make great progress in the fintech sector, and I’m looking forward to consolidating this growth while working with the team to expand the product offering into new sectors.”

About Hoptroff:

Hoptroff is a plug-and-play software solution that provides precision timing for businesses globally, meeting their compliance obligations, improving operational efficiency, and reducing costs.

Our network-delivered solution provides compliance and security for global financial markets, media and broadcast, gaming, e-commerce, and distributed ledger technology.

It is highly resilient, secure, verified, auditable, quick, cost-effective to install, scale and maintain, and easy to use in real-time for compliance, ops, and senior management.

For any media enquiries, please contact: Hoptroff@Championcomms.com