London, 18th of July 2022: Hoptroff, the timing solutions provider offering resilient, traceable, and precise time to enterprise businesses, has today announced Ian Baldeosingh as their Vice President of Technology.

Ian, a specialist in change management and technical delivery, joins the team with over 20 years of senior leadership experience in technology. He has held senior roles across a variety of recognised global organisations including Telstra, Accenture, and Ascent Media Group, and led successful projects covering a huge breadth of technologies, including SMPTE 2022, Microservices, IP Video, FPGA, CDNs, PTP, SDN, Ultra-Low latency mm-Wave, and Cloud Gaming. His focus at Hoptroff will include aligning the company’s product services with customers’ evolving needs.

Tim Richards, CEO of Hoptroff, commented “Ian is a key hire for Hoptroff. We have huge growth plans in place and bringing him on board with his background in technology, media and broadcast is the perfect fit for our future growth plans.

We created this role to help realise Hoptroff’s ambitions and take us forward into the future by ensuring that we maintain our culture of excellence and stay ahead of the curve with our product offerings. Ian’s skills and belief in what we do brings an exciting addition to the team.”

On his appointment, Ian says “I’m thrilled to be joining such a fast-moving and exciting organisation. Hoptroff’s growth plans and ambitions of delivering accurate time synchronisation software solutions globally are very compelling. The pace of global digitalisation is rapidly increasing, and Hoptroff’s technology is at the bleeding edge of that change. There is a real need for accurate time solutions and I’m looking forward to working with the team in ensuring we deliver the best outcomes for our clients and customers.”

About Hoptroff:

Hoptroff is a plug-and-play software solution that provides precision timing for businesses globally, meeting their compliance obligations, improving operational efficiency, and reducing costs.

Our network-delivered solution provides compliance and security for global financial markets, media and broadcast, gaming, e-commerce, and distributed ledger technology.

It is highly resilient and secure, verified, auditable, quick, cost-effective to install, scale and maintain, and easy to use in real-time for compliance, ops, and senior management.

