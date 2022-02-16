Former Hoptroff COO Tim Richards will lead global expansion

London, 16th February 2022: Hoptroff, the timing solutions provider offering resilient, traceable and precise time to businesses, today announces that Tim Richards is making the transition from COO to CEO.

Tim joined Hoptroff four years ago and has held the pivotal role of Chief Operating Officer, guiding the business at an operational and strategic level to partnerships with BT Radianz and leading hardware provider Orolia, and to R&D projects with Innovate UK. With over 30 years of experience growing technology companies, as well as international board level experience at blue-chip organisations such as Disney, Hallmark and QVC, Tim brings an understanding of the complex workflows, systems, technologies and practises required to run and scale the technology company of today.

As the world becomes more virtual, the need for accurate time increases exponentially. Current systems are not time or cost efficient, and many businesses and governments are looking to network-delivered time as digitalisation progresses. This includes the recent move towards enhanced automation, the rise of driverless cars, 5G networks and smart cities. This drive for autonomy requires robust and resilient time sources to ensure machines and networks operate efficiently and without danger.

Tim will take on the role as CEO with immediate effect as Simon Kenny steps into the role of Chief Strategy Officer.

Founder and CTO of Hoptroff, Richard Hoptroff commented: “Simon has had great success in the CEO role across his tenure, and I would like to thank him for his contribution and leadership over the last 5 years. I would also like to welcome him into his new role of Chief Strategy Officer.”

“Tim has been with Hoptroff for a number of years and has contributed greatly to the development of Hoptroff’s strategy as we have grown. As we move towards a future where time will become central to everyone’s lives, from the phones we use to the cars we drive, Tim’s experience will prove even more valuable when looking to grow the business,” Richard concluded.

On his appointment, Tim says: “I am delighted to be getting stuck into the CEO role at such a fast-moving and future-focussed company that affects every aspect of society. Everyone is impacted by time. Whether you are driving the latest autonomous car or trying to synchronise data centres across the world, time is central to daily life. Looking at the future, accurate time will no longer be a nice to have, but a necessity to survive, and smart timing will become a utility for modern life.”

“The innovations we have seen within the business are inspiring, and I want to push this further by building a team of forward-thinking experts to support the global expansion of the business. The prospect of steering Hoptroff at such a pivotal time for the organisation is an exciting one, I’m looking forward to leading Hoptroff as time becomes more important,” Tim continued.

An innovator in the timing industry, Hoptroff focusses on developing resilient network solutions. By incorporating a single time feed from GPS, Galileo, GLONASS and Beidou, as well as from grandmaster clocks in London, New York and Japan, Hoptroff can deliver traceable UTC to any data centre in the world. www.hoptroff.com