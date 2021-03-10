Appogee HR is thrilled to announce the launch of Appogee Time, the standalone SaaS product to help UK small businesses manage hybrid working, office capacity management, track time & attendance and record time spent on activities.

Working from home has been the reality for most UK based office staff for the last 12 months, with many staff missing the benefits of office based work, including the general excitement of what a productive day in the office can offer. Hybrid working, where staff are able to work in the office and from home, has become a popular strategy for larger businesses to explore, but logistically the reality of implementing it for small businesses is less easy. With Appogee Time, it’s now a reality for small businesses too.

Appogee HR initially launched Time as part of its advanced HR software package, HR Success, and it’s been so hugely popular with customers that today’s announcement of a standalone product (which can also be purchased as an add-on for their highly popular leave management solution and core HR admin software) is sure to bring the reality of hybrid working to the forefront of small business owners’ minds.

Head of Operations, Charlotte Brown comments “Our customers loved the location recording and office capacity management when we launched Time as part of HR Success. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive in helping our customers plan for a hybrid working strategy. We’ve seen many larger enterprise corporations be able to take advantage of the hybrid model, and being able to make this a reality for small and medium sized businesses has been great for creating the ultimate working environment. We like to think of it as allowing our customers and their staff to get the best out of both worlds when it comes to embracing the future of work.”

“We’ve found that Time’s location features have obvious benefits when it comes to welcoming staff safely back into the office. You can book specific office areas, and set capacity limits on these, to help with social distancing and also as companies look to downsize offices the capacity management feature and remote working recording element will prove to have long-term benefits to customers too. The time & attendance tracking features and activity time recording are also helpful for companies to be able to see how many hours staff are working, and be able to record how long they’ve spent working on certain projects or activities, wherever they’re working from.”

Due to Appogee HR’s customer-centric approach, Time is available as an affordable standalone product or you can add it onto Appogee Leave or Appogee HR Essentials and it’s included in Appogee HR Success. This means individuals can choose a package to suit them, while taking advantage of many other features to help make remote working a reality, such as company document management, employee self-service, absence management and online onboarding, performance management and much more. Integrations with Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Xero and LinkedIn Talent Hub are also available.

To find out more about Appogee Time please visit their website www.AppogeeHR.com/Time.

