London, United Kingdom – 14 January 2020: Huddle, a recognized leader in document collaboration and client engagement portals, has released a new Connector for Microsoft Power Automate; allowing users to easily integrate Huddle with hundreds of the most popular workplace apps.

Huddle announces new Connector for Microsoft Power Automate - making it easy for users to create their own workflows and automations across their enterprise apps

Using Microsoft Power Automate, Huddle users can now build their own workflows and automations without any programming knowledge. It could be as simple as sending a notification to an enterprise messaging app (such as Slack) when new activity occurs in Huddle, or something more complex; like updating a Huddle Task based on activity in another workplace app, or synchronising content from an internal content management system such as Microsoft SharePoint.

“Microsoft Power Automate has become an efficient and easy way of connecting workplace apps to automate tasks and workflows,” explains Huddle’s Head of Growth, Martin Saberton. “Our goal has always been to enhance productivity, and create unique experiences for teams interacting with content. The availability of a Huddle Power Automate Connector extends this and allows users to automate manual tasks and create workflows that are unique to their organization’s systems, clients and policies.”

Huddle’s Microsoft Power Automate Connector launches with several ready-to-use templates; including automations to send notifications to Slack and Microsoft Teams when new files are added to a Huddle Workspace.

Using the Huddle Connector in Microsoft Power Automate is free for Huddle Plus and Huddle Premier users with an enterprise Microsoft O365 license. Find out more here: https://www.huddle.com/blog/introducing-huddle-microsoft-power-automate/

About Huddle

Huddle is a recognized leader in document collaboration and client engagement portals. It is used across government organisations and in the commercial sector, including the accounting and advisory industry where more than half of the world’s top 10 global accountancy networks use Huddle to mobilize teams around their most important client engagements.

For further information, interviews or images, please contact:

Anne-Marie Lavelle, Marketing Manager

e: anne-marie.lavelle@huddle.com

t: 07549114068