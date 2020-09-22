Rezatec, in association with its partner Detection Services, will provide ground-breaking geospatial analytics to monitor structural and environmental change at Hunter Water’s Grahamstown Dam, Australia until 2023.

Following a successful initial deployment, which proved correlation of Rezatec’s analytical insights with previous events and subsequent works, Hunter Water has now moved forward with a 3-year subscription to monitor Grahamstown Dam.

Dam

Hunter Water’s Dams Safety Engineer, Daniel Turnbull, commented, “From our first encounter with Rezatec, they have been great to work with. We are very confident in the capability of Rezatec’s technology and this subscription will help enhance our monitoring of Grahamstown Dam.”

Using sophisticated analysis of satellite derived imagery and geospatial data, Rezatec’s technology allows for a risk-based approach to monitor dams and reservoirs, with sub-centimetre precision. Due to the wealth of archive satellite data available, this technology is the only way for dam owners and engineers to look retrospectively at changes and trends over time. This enables a historic duty of care, with accurate insights to identify patterns of abnormal activity. Geospatial technology is critical in addressing asset repairs, maximising operational and infrastructure issues, while optimizing capital improvement and sustainability programs.

“It’s great to have Hunter Water on board as a client and continue to demonstrate our excellence in providing satellite solutions for dam owners and operators,” stated Philip Briscoe, Chief Operating Officer at Rezatec. “Our mission is to help our clients make data-informed asset management decisions to dynamically manage the integrity and safety of their assets”.

Hunter Water has tried and tested other technologies however they have not been able to provide the same level of frequency and insight at such a competitive price, nor gain the retrospective insights via any other method.

Detection Services General Manager, Chris Evans, stated, “As a long-term partner of Rezatec’s, the Dam Monitoring product is a game-changer for dam owners and operators, with the ability to remotely monitor infrastructure accurately and frequently, without sending teams into remote locations”.

Rezatec works with water leaders around the world to provide geospatial AI solutions that remotely monitor dams, waste and clean water pipelines, and water catchments. Each product fuses satellite and multiple data feeds with the most advanced AI on the market. Find out more here: https://www.rezatec.com/solutions/water-utilities/

About Rezatec

Rezatec applies data science to satellite imagery and geospatial data to deliver sophisticated, cloud-based analytics to customers owning and operating high value, distributed land-based assets. Rezatec data services enable improved margins, enhanced competitive advantage and optimised asset management for its customers. Rezatec customers cover the globe and are leaders in their respective industries in the water, agriculture, infrastructure and forestry sectors. For more information about Rezatec visit www.rezatec.com.

Hunter Water

Hunter Water is a State-Owned Corporation (SOC) providing drinking water, wastewater, recycled water and some stormwater services to a population approaching 600,000 people in homes and businesses across the Lower Hunter. For more information about Hunter Water visit www.hunterwater.com.au.

Detection Services

Detection Services specialises in multi discipline pipeline solutions and state of the art technologies covering the water and wastewater industries. We are committed to extending the life of pipeline assets by providing innovative solutions including pipeline inspection, assessment, monitoring, maintenance, data collection and analysis. We work in partnership with our customers to deliver knowledge and insight to reduce risk and improve reliability and sustainability. To find out more about Detection Services visit www.detectionservices.com.au.

