Register today for KHIPU’s exclusive webinar series to hear from experts at KHIPU Networks and Aruba on advanced solutions to adapt securely to the Hybrid Workplace.

The new normal will be a hybrid workplace, where work from home and the location-aware office take centre stage. Where technology and the network support elements like contact tracing, density planning and heat mapping – all in a seamless and secure manner – to keep employees safe and productive.

Join KHIPU Networks on 16th, 17th and 18th of March at 2PM to discover more around the hybrid workplace re-imagined.

Sign up to the series today: https://www.hybrid-working.co.uk/khipu/webinar/

The series consists of:

How to adapt the employee experience with Jon Howell, Smart Spaces and IoT Lead EMEA, Aruba

Tuesday 16th March 2021 – 2PM to 3PM

How to secure the network with Gareth Knight, Channel Sales Engineer, Aruba

Wednesday 17th March 2021, 2PM to 3PM

Visibility and remote access? You can with Aruba Central with Chris Linzell, Network Management, EMEA, Aruba

Thursday 18th March 2021, 2PM to 3PM

About KHIPU Networks

KHIPU is a Platinum Partner (highest accreditation) and Clearpass Centre of Excellence (BYOD experts) with Aruba HPE. We have been designing, supporting and managing their entire product portfolio since 2005. This coupled with our extensive investments in training, support / managed services and equipment (test, demonstration and spare holdings), demonstrates our capabilities and commitment to being the best company to partner with for NextGen networking.

We have won many awards for our projects, including partner and Clearpass deployment of the year.

For more information, visit: www.khipu-networks.com

