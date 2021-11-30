The professional development tools IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V now support Codasip’s low-power embedded processors

Uppsala, Sweden and Munich, Germany - 30 November 2021- IAR Systems®, the world leader in software tools and services for embedded development, and Codasip, the leading supplier of customizable RISC-V processor IP, today announced their partnership enabling joint customers to build low-power embedded applications based on RISC-V. Following this, version 2.11 of IAR Embedded Workbench® for RISC-V now supports the L30 and L50 processors from Codasip. The L30 and L50 are small and energy-efficient low-power embedded processor cores from Codasip, all fully customizable and adaptable to the unique needs of a project.

Codasip IAR

IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V is a complete C/C++ compiler and debugger toolchain with everything embedded developers need integrated in one single IDE. Through its excellent optimization technology, IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V helps developers ensure the application fits the required needs and optimize the utilization of on-board memory.

“Codasip L30 and L50 RISC-V processors are fully compliant with RISC-V specification allowing customers to choose from a variety of compilation and debug solutions,” said Zdeněk Přikryl, Chief Technology Officer, Codasip. “IAR Systems is a market leader in the embedded space and our processors work flawlessly with IAR Embedded Workbench”.

“The Codasip L30 and L50 are powerful additions to the embedded RISC-V ecosystem,” said Anders Holmberg, Chief Technology Officer, IAR Systems. “We are committed to supporting both new and existing technology partners, as well as customers in making the most out of their investments in RISC-V by continuously expanding our RISC-V product portfolio."

#RISCVSummit 2021

Both Codasip and IAR Systems are participating in the RISC-V Summit 2021 which is collocated with the 58th Design Automation Conference (DAC) in San Francisco, California, on December 6-8, 2021.

For details of Codasip’s #RISCVSummit keynote or to arrange a meeting at either event, visit Codasip here https://codasip.com/news-docs/events/risc-v-summit-2021/.

About Codasip

Codasip delivers leading-edge RISC-V processor IP and high-level processor design tools, providing IC designers with all the advantages of the RISC-V open ISA, along with the unique ability to customize the processor IP. As a founding member of RISC-V International and a long-term supplier of LLVM and GNU-based processor solutions, Codasip is committed to open standards for embedded and application processors. Formed in 2014 and headquartered in Munich, Germany, Codasip currently has R&D centers in Europe and sales representatives worldwide. For more information about our products and services, visit www.codasip.com. For more information about RISC-V, visit www.riscv.org.

About IAR Systems

IAR Systems provides world-leading software tools and services for embedded development, enabling companies worldwide to create the products of today and the innovations of tomorrow. Since 1983, IAR Systems’ solutions have ensured quality, reliability and efficiency in the development of over one million embedded applications. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden and has sales and support offices all over the world. Since 2018, Secure Thingz, the global domain expert in device security, embedded systems, and lifecycle management, is part of IAR Systems Group AB. IAR Systems Group AB is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, Mid Cap. Learn more at www.iar.com.

More information about IAR Systems’ offering for RISC-V is available at www.iar.com/riscv. More information about Codasip’s RISC-V processor cores is available at www.codasip.com.

Media Contacts

David Marsden

Codasip Group PR & Communications Global

david.marsden@codasip.com

+44 7968 407739

Roddy Urquhart

Codasip Group

Senior Marketing Director

rurquhart@codasip.com

+44 753 158 7023

IAR Systems Contacts

AnnaMaria Tahlén, Media Relations & Content Manager, IAR Systems

Tel: +46 18 16 78 00 Email: annamaria.tahlen@iar.com

Tora Fridholm, Chief Marketing Officer, IAR Systems

Tel: +46 18 16 78 00 Email: tora.fridholm@iar.com