25 November 2020 – London, UK - Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (AIM:CCS, “Crossword”, the “Company” or the “Group”), the technology commercialisation company focused solely on cyber security and risk management, today announced that The IASME Consortium Limited (“IASME”), the UK Government’s National Cyber Security Centre’s Cyber Essentials Partner, has selected Crossword’s Rizikon Assurance as the core platform to support a new Internet of Things (IoT) device security certification programme. The certification programme is a new scheme designed to give confidence to consumers and businesses that IoT devices have attained a minimum accepted level of security.

The exponential growth of smart IoT devices in homes and businesses make many aspects of day-to-day life more convenient, saving both time and money. For businesses, IoT can reveal new insights, improve efficiency and create new revenue opportunities. However, IoT devices can also put us at greater risk of cyber threats. This drove IASME, with the support of Government funding, to develop and launch the IoT security certification scheme, addressing the need for greater standards and controls to protect businesses and families from potential cyber-attacks, data loss and privacy invasion.

IASME identified Rizikon Assurance, Crossword’s third-party risk assurance platform, as the solution to deliver the new IoT certification at scale, supporting IASME’s certification bodies and device manufacturers, through its secure cloud-based platform. Rizikon Assurance improves the scalability, security and auditability of third-party assurance and due diligence through its automated, centralised and encrypted platform. Bespoke adaptations to Rizikon will be completed in 2020, to facilitate the launch of the new assessments.

Tom Ilube CBE, CEO at Crossword Cybersecurity PLC, said: “Crossword is pleased to have this formal engagement with IASME, and to be working with them on their new certifications. With the huge growth in IoT greatly increasing the cyber security threat surface, the confidence that devices and systems are protected, provided by an IASME IoT certification is invaluable.”

Dr Emma Philpott MBE, CEO, IASME Consortium, said: “We are really delighted to be working with Crossword and its Rizikon Assurance platform. The Crossword team has been working hard to ensure Rizikon meets our requirements and we are looking forward to delivering this exciting new certification scheme on the platform.”

About Crossword Cybersecurity plc

Crossword Cybersecurity plc focuses on the development and commercialisation of university research-based cyber security and risk management related software and cyber security consulting. The Group’s specialist cyber security product development and software engineering teams work with its university partners to develop the research concept into a fully-fledged commercial product that it will then take to market. The Group’s aim is to build up a portfolio of revenue generating, intellectual property based, cyber security products. Rizikon Assurance, Crossword’s leading product, is a SaaS platform that enables medium to large companies to assess and manage all risks from their suppliers. Nixer CyberML, Crossword’s most recently launched product, is a new tool for businesses that want to solve advanced security and cybercrime problems, such as detecting and dealing with compromised accounts, fraud, and in-application denial of service attacks. Crossword’s team of expert cyber security consultants leverages years of experience in national security, defence and commercial cyber intelligence and operations to provide bespoke advice tailored to its clients’ business needs.

About IASME Consortium

IASME is a cyber security business dedicated to keeping organisations safer online. Through its products and services, it helps organisations of all sizes to protect themselves against cyber threats.

Contacts

Crossword Cybersecurity plc – Tel: +44 (0) 20 3953 8460

Email: info@crosswordcybersecurity.com

Tom Ilube, Chief Executive Officer

Mary Dowd, Finance Director

Grant Thornton (Nominated Adviser) – Tel: +44 (0) 20 7383 5100

Colin Aaronson / Jamie Barklem

Hybridan LLP (Broker) – Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

Claire Louise Noyce

For media enquiries contact:

Duncan Gurney, GingerPR

duncan@gingerpr.co.uk, 01932 485 300