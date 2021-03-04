4 March 2021 – London, UK - Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (AIM:CCS, “Crossword”, the “Company” or the “Group”), the technology commercialisation company focused on cyber security and risk, today announced that, in addition to the Internet of Things security certification as announced on 25 November 2020, The IASME Consortium Limited (“IASME”), UK Government Cyber Essentials Partner, has selected Rizikon Assurance as the core platform to support a new Counter Fraud Fundamentals certification which has received government funding.

IASME, has a proven record for delivering recognised certifications and is scaling its portfolio to include a new Counter Fraud Fundamentals Certification (“CFF”). The CFF scheme certifies companies against controls developed by a team of counter fraud experts and covers the basic counter fraud controls for organisations of all sizes. They include oversight and control, protection, and detection, response, and recovery, data management and analytics of businesses. The process of certification will help prepare and protect a wide range of companies, from the up-and-coming challenger banks, to innovative fintech companies, insurance and retail sector organisations.

The CFF certification will provide customers, and those within an organisation’s supply chain, with the assurance that the most important counter fraud measures are in place, protecting their money and information. IASME has identified Rizikon Assurance, Crossword’s secure third-party assurance platform, as the solution to deliver the new CFF certification at scale, supporting IASME’s certification bodies and prospective certified customers alike.

Tom Ilube CBE, CEO at Crossword Cybersecurity PLC, said: “It is excellent news to be able to support IASME once again, with the roll out of another innovative certification programme. The Counter Fraud Fundamentals certification will help give customers confidence when choosing a provider, that they are well protected against fraud. Supporting this certification will also further strengthen our excellent relationship with IASME.”

Dr Emma Philpott MBE, CEO, IASME Consortium, said: “We are pleased to have Crossword working with us on this new initiative, as well as our recently launched IoT certification. Their Rizikon platform is proving easy to use and we are very happy to continue to grow our partnership with Crossword.”

About Crossword Cybersecurity plc

Crossword Cybersecurity plc focuses on the development and commercialisation of university research-based cyber security and risk management related software and cyber security consulting. The Group’s specialist cyber security product development and software engineering teams work with its university partners to develop the research concept into a fully-fledged commercial product that it will then take to market. The Group’s aim is to build up a portfolio of revenue generating, intellectual property based, cyber security products. Rizikon Assurance, Crossword’s leading product, is a SaaS platform that enables medium to large companies to assess and manage all risks from their suppliers. Nixer CyberML, Crossword’s most recently launched product, is a new tool for businesses that want to solve advanced security and cybercrime problems, such as detecting and dealing with compromised accounts, fraud, and in-application denial of service attacks. Crossword’s team of expert cyber security consultants leverages years of experience in national security, defence and commercial cyber intelligence and operations to provide bespoke advice tailored to its clients’ business needs.

About IASME Consortium Limited

IASME is a cyber security business dedicated to keeping organisations safer online. Through our products and services, we help organisations of all sizes to protect themselves against cyber threats.

