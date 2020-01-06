SoftLanding’s new AUTOMON® Console release boasts automation and responsive mobile browser interface

PETERBOROUGH, NH, January 6, 2020 – SoftLanding Systems, the IBM i software division of UNICOM® Global, introduces a fully responsive browser interface and templated message responses for IBM i message management solution, AUTOMON® Console (formerly known as AUTOMON® for iConsole).

The new capabilities help to improve system availability, as Jim Fisher, SoftLanding Operations Manager, explained:

“The templated responses available with the new release of AUTOMON® Console will allow messages to be managed by exception – either automatically resolving issues or escalating them if required. This frees up precious time for IBM i administrators, allowing them to focus on more strategic activities that add greater value to the business.”

The new browser interface also provides enhanced filtering and sorting of messages and, in addition, has an enhanced reply interface to make responding to messages quick and frictionless.

“Easier access helps system administrators to safeguard service levels by resolving problems sooner, before they cause slower response times or result in application downtime,” said Fisher. “AUTOMON® Console also provides consistency, ensuring specific messages are responded to in the same way, regardless of the number of operators that look after your IBM i systems.”



SoftLanding’s automated operations suite allows you to run unattended IBM i operations with confidence and ease. The software solutions improve system availability and throughput, allowing you to satisfy service level targets regularly and reliably.

The new AUTOMON® Console release is available to customers with a current license.

SoftLanding’s IBM i products and solutions are commercially available through UNICOM Global’s UNICOM Systems and Macro 4 divisions. For additional product information please visit the SoftLanding website.

-Ends-



About SoftLanding® Systems www.softlanding.com

SoftLanding, a division of UNICOM® Global, specializes in software solutions for the IBM i and Power Systems platform.

SoftLanding’s application lifecycle management solution helps IT teams to deploy software changes faster, with less effort, and eliminates errors throughout the entire development process.

The company’s enterprise content management solution releases the power of digital communications through web, mobile and email channels, without changes to existing IT systems and applications.

SoftLanding’s automated operations and performance management solutions keep core business systems running at optimum levels and prevent unplanned application downtime. The company’s menu management solutions offer easy access to corporate business applications running on IBM i.

