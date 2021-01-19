…IBML FUSiON series rated the world’s fastest scanners…

January 19, 2021 – IBML announces today that DM Magazine has awarded its new ultra-fast FUSiON series scanners ‘High volume imaging product of the year 2020’ at its annual awards – an event staged online for the first time given the ongoing restrictions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

DM Magazine Finalist 2020

FUSiON series scanners are a next generation intelligent, scalable document capture platform from IBML designed to process up to 730 A4 pages per minute. This makes them the world’s fastest scanners on the market today.

Digital transformation continues to be very much on the agenda for lots of organisations. AIIM[1] research shows that 79% of firms state that it is important to them, 53% see disruptive times ahead, yet many acknowledge that there’s still an ongoing gap when it comes to their effectiveness to change. Indeed, over the next two years, organisations predict that the volume of paper they are likely to deal with will actually grow – in some cases up to four and half times. IBML FUSiON is designed to address these challenges and accelerate customers’ mission-critical applications by extracting information from documents to digital processes, thus enabling digital transformation to occur quickly.

Dave Tyler, editor of DM Magazine, said, “The DM Awards is the industry's largest and best-established awards. It recognises and rewards products, companies and successful projects from across the document and content management sector. Winners are decided via public online voting and IBML FUSiON won the high volume imaging category outright this year given its impressive performance.”

With a readership of over 13,000, DM Magazine is the UK’s premier title focused specifically on the document and content management, workflow and e-business. It has a broad readership including IT and operations directors, project and systems managers, librarians, archivists and information managers.

IBML FUSiON Series sets new benchmarks for high-volume intelligent capture which include these key highlights:

Real-time, in-line intelligence that helps understand documents, extracting data early in the process to minimize errors downstream.

The fastest throughput in its class; IBML FUSiON is 67% faster than its predecessor and allows customers to do mission-critical jobs in tight timelines and handle greater volume, driving better productivity and lowering costs.

New patent-pending IBML iQpro image processing technology optimizes image capture for better accuracy of data extraction from images.

Feeding enhancements and wider document track minimize exceptions and maximize the variety of document sizes that can be handled.

Patent-pending envelope detection reduces stops and increases productivity while allowing for reducing the need for separator sheets.

Motorised output sort pockets neatly stack sorted documents, reducing post-scan costs.

Document content-based dynamic printing creates smart audit trails for scanned documents, securing the chain of custody of documents.

User-centric design makes it easy to use, and user-friendly error alerts quickly identify problems, minimising fatigue and improving productivity.

Smart industrial design maximises system uptime with separated airflow systems that keep paper dust out of system electronics.

Hand-built in the USA, IBML FUSiON scanners are targeted at BPOs, as well as organisations in healthcare, financial services and insurance, among other industry sectors. The scanners are integral to underpinning various complex business processes such as high volume document scanning, digital mailroom applications, prescription handling and medical records scanning.

Ashley Keil, IBML’s VP sales EMEA, said, “It’s a real pleasure that our FUSiON series ultra-high volume scanners have been recognised by DM Magazine for an award. They’re designed to operate faultlessly even when paper volumes are high and different document types such as letters and forms are digitised. That’s why we’re seeing a lot of interest in the platform from existing and new customers – organisations who typically have to meet really tough SLAs.”

[1] The Association for Intelligent Information Management

-ENDS-

About IBML

Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Imaging Business Machines L.L.C (IBML) is a global provider of high volume intelligent information capture solutions operating in over 48 countries. IBML's solutions transform paper documents into actionable data with increased efficiency and quality at reduced cost. IBML’s portfolio includes FUSiON, ImageTrac and DS scanners, IBML Capture Suite software, along with business and support services.

IBML’s solutions are used by a wide variety of service bureaus, outsourcing specialists, systems integrators and end-user organisations, deployed in the most demanding document capture environments.

The company has a track record of customer success with industry leading customer retention rates of over 95% in banking financial services, healthcare, government services, outsourcing and more. For more information, visit www.ibml.com

For further information, please contact

Tom Herbst

Tom Herbst PR

T: 07768 145571

Email: tom@tomherbstpr.co.uk