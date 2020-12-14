Donated RPCs, incentives for employees in most relevant roles, and support of logistics staff help to maintain food safety during the pandemic for those in need around the globe

Munich, Germany, December 14, 2020: IFCO, the world’s leading provider of Reusable Plastic Containers (RPCs) for fresh food, continued to deliver on its social responsibility and engagement commitment throughout 2020. Despite the Coronavirus-pandemic IFCO’s support of food bank programs around the globe has not diminished. In fact, due to growing unemployment and crisis measures in many countries, the work of food bank programs is more important than ever and many initiatives increased their activities. In order to guarantee the safety and health of everyone, IFCO employees were not allowed to get physically involved in the food bank donations in many countries. Therefore, IFCO is especially proud that even under these difficult circumstances it has been able to donate more than 63,000 RPCs to food banks this year.

“As a vital part of the global food supply chain, IFCO has a strong commitment to fighting hunger and food insecurity around the world. IFCO RPCs help to provide billions of individuals with safe, fresh, nutritious and affordable food year-round,” said Michael Pooley, CEO of IFCO. “It is very important for the company and its employees to give back to those less fortunate and to the communities we serve. Especially under the demanding circumstances this year, that have had a negative impact on food safety in many countries globally.”

Please find the full announcement as well as an image here: https://bit.ly/3gL03N3.

