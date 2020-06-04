New RPC enables retailers, growers and suppliers to meet current market needs efficiently and sustainably

Munich, June 4, 2020: IFCO SYSTEMS, the world’s leading supplier of Reusable Plastic Containers (RPCs) for fresh food, today announces the launch of its new RPC Mini Series. The Mini Series RPCs are the smallest reusable containers on the market specifically designed for the transportation of fresh food. The size of the RPCs allows retailers, growers and suppliers to efficiently use the available space when transporting convenience food and fresh, pre-packed food for immediate consumption.

Increasing transportation volume by one third per pallet

With the development of the new RPC Mini Series IFCO is responding to changing customer needs. More and more consumers are buying healthy snacks prepared for immediate consumption, such as sandwiches, ready-to-eat salads, carrot sticks or apple slices. As retailers have adapted their product ranges to this demand, the need for reusable packaging in which convenience food and fresh snacks prepared for immediate consumption can be transported efficiently and, in a space-saving manner has been continuously increasing. Due to the special shape of these products, for example triangular packaging for sandwiches, a lot of unused space remains during transport in conventional returnable packaging.

The IFCO RPC Mini Series is designed to save space when transporting pre-packed, ready-to-eat snacks and convenience food. As a result, the transportation volume increases by one third per pallet compared to the use of conventional reusable containers. Mini Series RPCs are also suitable for the compelling presentation of fresh food and snacks in retail outlets.

Please find the full announcement as well as images here: https://bit.ly/2U7eCAr

Press contacts

IFCO:

Daniela Carbone

VP - Global Marketing

Tel.: +49 (0)89 74491-323

Daniela.Carbone@ifco.com

www.ifco.com