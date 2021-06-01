The new Banana Lift Lock improves sustainability across the entire supply chain, increases efficiency through its compatibility with other IFCO RPCs and offers an innovative design for ventilation and protection of the transported bananas

Munich, Germany, June 1st, 2021: IFCO, the world’s leading provider of Reusable Plastic Containers (RPCs) for fresh food packaging, today announces the launch of its Banana Lift Lock crates that are specially designed for a secure transportation of bananas throughout the entire supply chain – from the grower to the point of sale. The Banana Lift Lock offers various advantages for the transportation of bananas on their often long overseas journeys, like a superior ventilation for faster cooling and optimal ripening, an increased strength for ultimate protection and an even better design to increase sustainability throughout the entire supply chain.

“At IFCO we have many years of experience in designing dedicated packaging for the transportation of bananas since the Caja Oro crate has been launched in the US about 15 years ago. With the Banana Lift Lock, we build on all this experience to introduce a crate that offers additional benefits for the transportation of fresh bananas from the plantation to the point of sale that is often thousands of kilometers away. This specially designed crate not only improves the sustainability throughout the entire supply chain even further, it also increases efficiency through its compatibility with all other IFCO RPCs. The improved design ensures an easier handling and benefits all growers, supply chain workers and employees at the point of sale”, says Michael Pooley, CEO at IFCO.

