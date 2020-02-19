Bringing more than two decades of experience in business and sales operations to IGEL, Knotter-Finney is responsible for implementing processes that will drive productivity and efficiency across IGEL’s entire global sales organisation

Reading, UK. February 19, 2020 – IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, announced today the appointment of Sabina Knotter-Finney at Vice President of Global Sales Operations. The award-winning business and sales operations expert joins IGEL from Agari, where she served as Vice President of Business Operations and Chief of Staff to the CEO.

Sabina Knotter-Finney

“We are delighted to welcome Sabina to the IGEL team,” said Brad Tompkins, Chief Sales Officer, IGEL. “She brings with her a vast amount of experience working with large and small companies to establish efficient business operations infrastructure and processes. We are looking forward to leveraging her expertise in this area to drive greater productivity across our growing global sales organisation and streamline how partners and customers interact with IGEL.”

During Knotter-Finney’s tenure at Agari, she built the growing company’s business processes and systems infrastructure across all business units supporting customer success, marketing, sales, finance and HR. While there, she was also named in 2019 as one of the “Top 25 Women Leaders in Cybersecurity” by The Software Report. Prior to Agari, Knotter-Finney served as Director of Business Operations for MongoDB, joining the company when it was just 25 employees strong. Ultimately, she built the business infrastructure and business processes for more than 400 employees.

During her career in business and sales operations, which spans more than two decades, Knotter-Finney spent time at Oracle, serving as a Project, Program and Practice Manager in the Professional Services Practice in both U.S. and EMEA. While based in Vienna, she served as Practice Manager for South East Europe, Slovaka and Austria. Knotter-Finney earned a master’s degree in Computer Science from the Technische Universitat Wien, and speaks both English and German.

“Similar to Agari and MongoDB, IGEL is a growing business that is both disrupting its market and expanding its global footprint,” said Knotter-Finney. “One of the reasons I chose to join IGEL is that I’m very excited to be a part of a company that operates on a global scale, spanning both my native German culture and my adopted American culture. Among my first objectives in this new role will be to connect with IGEL customers across all regions in order to gather data on what makes their experience with IGEL so exceptional. From there, I will be working with the global sales teams to develop processes that both increase productivity and efficiency, while at the same time creating a structure that will continue to drive success across IGEL’s sales, marketing, operations and customer success teams.”

