The combined solution enables IT organisations to leverage their IGEL infrastructure to continuously test the performance and availability of virtual and cloud workspaces

Reading, UK. January 23, 2020 – IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, and Login VSI, the company dedicated to maximising the end-user experience, today announced the integration of their two products. Login Enterprise (formerly Login PI) is now fully integrated into IGEL OS 11.03.

This integration will give IGEL customers the ability to test from the same hardware and locations of their remote users. Doing this “end-to-end testing” without breaking the chain of trust, will maximise the performance and availability on all IGEL OS-powered endpoints, ensuring application and desktop performance.

“We are pleased to be teaming with Login VSI to optimise the end user computing experience,” said Matthias Haas, CTO, IGEL. “Today’s businesses are looking to improve the performance and availability of their virtual desktop environments in order to drive productivity for their end users. The integration of Login Enterprise with IGEL OS Workspace Edition is yet another important milestone in our long-standing relationship with Login VSI.”

With the integration of Login Enterprise and IGEL OS 11.03, customers will receive a 24x7x365 holistic view into the productivity, performance and availability of their endpoint computing resources. IT administrators will gain a better understanding of the end-user experience across the enterprise by conducting continuous performance and availability tests on their IGEL endpoints - all from a remote IGEL management suite.

“Enterprise IT organisations are forced to manage change on a constant basis – changes that have a significant impact on availability and performance,” said Eric-Jan van Leeuwen, CEO of Login VSI. “Login Enterprise tests the impact these changes will have on the end user experience, and together with IGEL, customers are now able to visualise performance degradation and proactively address issues before they impact the business - saving time and money.”

Availability

Login Enterprise Virtual Appliance can be accessed by the Login Enterprise Launcher in IGEL OS 11.03.

IGEL and Login VSI will present the combined solution during a webinar on Feb 13, 2020. The webinar will review how the products work together and how they can be used to maximize the performance and availability of endpoint computing resources. To learn more or register for the webinar, please click here: http://www.loginvsi.com/igel.

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company’s world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL’s German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry’s best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

About Login VSI

Login VSI is the only solution in the market guaranteed to maximize the end-user experience for digital workspaces. We do this by using synthetic users to automatically test and validate the impact of change in physical, virtual and cloud-based workspaces - safeguarding application and desktop performance. Login VSI has over 400 customers in 50 countries. For more information, visit www.loginvsi.com.

